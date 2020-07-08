Travel Tech Powerhouses Partner with Pruvo to Increase Hotel Booking Profitability by 36%
Existing customers of these platforms will be able to use Pruvo´s hotel post booking profit optimization service and increase profitability by 36% on average
In these unprecedented times for the travel sector, it´s important to provide technological solutions that can help confront the situation & maximize travel companies´ profit margin hotel reservations”HAIFA, ISRAEL, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can travel companies increase profitability in the midst of a pandemic?
The solution was provided today by Pruvo, announcing multiple new partnerships with travel technology companies, TravelgateX, DCS Plus, Parsec and IT4T Solutions .
These partnerships will allow the connected customers of these platforms, such as OTAs, travel agencies and hotel wholesalers to access Pruvo's hotel “Repricing” service directly from these platforms and increase hotel booking profits by 36% after they already sold the reservation.
"In these unprecedented times for the tourism sector, it is important to provide technological solutions that can help confront the situation and maximize travel companies´ profit margin for each hotel reservation," says Doron Nadivi, CCO of Pruvo. “We are excited about these partnerships, since they allow hundreds of travel companies worldwide to increase their hotel booking profitability by 36% on average using Pruvo Revenue Maker, without having to invest any resources in the integration process. What´s even more exciting is that Pruvo is onboarding more IT platforms on a weekly basis! IT platforms worldwide recognize the need to provide their customers with innovative features to increase profitability, now more than ever.”
“In times like these, we must do everything we can to bring business to our customers and to make sure they remain profitable” says Andrei Savin, Director of Alliances and Partnerships at DCS Plus. “DCS Plus and Pruvo have signed a partnership agreement that will deliver just that: extra revenue for our common customers.”
The benefits of these partnerships for travel sellers include:
• Increasing hotel booking profits by 36% on average, risk free!
• Zero setup costs since all integration is directly between Pruvo and each platform.
• Generate new hotel sales using Pruvo Revenue Maker.
About Pruvo: Pruvo is an artificial intelligence-driven solution that helps travel companies increase profits and sales. Pruvo achieves these goals thanks to price changes that occur in the market from the moment a hotel is booked until the last free cancellation date. Pruvo was launched in 2016 by Itai Marcipar and Regev Brody and has offices in Israel, Spain, Costa Rica and Brazil.
