The Electronic Discovery Reference Model’s CEO Mary Mack Interviewed by CEOCFO Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, is honored to have been interviewed by CEOCFO magazine.

Mary Mack leads the global project-based organization EDRM and is known for her skills in relationship- and community-building as well as for the depth of her e-discovery knowledge, both legal and technical. She is frequently sought by media outlets for comment on industry issues and by conference organizers to participate, moderate panels, lead workshops or deliver keynote addresses.

Mary is the author of “A Process of Illumination: The Practical Guide to Electronic Discovery,” considered by many to be the first popular book on e-discovery. She is the coeditor of the Thomson Reuters West treatise “E-Discovery for Corporate Counsel.” Mary was also recently honored to be included in the book “Women Know Cyber: 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cyber Crime,” published by Cyber Ventures in May 2019. Mary is a member of the Illinois Bar Association, is a certified information systems security professional (CISSP) and holds additional certifications in data forensics and telephony.

“Kaylee Walstad, EDRM’s chief strategy officer, and I, are humbled to steward the work of the EDRM global community and to make our resources freely available throughout the world,” said Mary Mack. “Attention and engagement are the new currency, and the contributors to EDRM’s frameworks and resources are serving a global, multidisciplinary audience who support the rule of law.”

View Mary’s interview here.

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance throughout the world. With an international presence in 113 countries and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery, learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About CEOCFO Magazine

CEOCFO Magazine is an independent business news and investment publication that highlights important technology, products, services, medical, and natural health clean tech and financial companies. Publishing since September 1999, CEOCFO brings interviews with CEOs and other top executives in their own words and thoughts to a worldwide readership. In a CEOCFO interview, you will find salient insights into product discovery, development, go-to-market strategy, customer and partnership acquisition and retention.