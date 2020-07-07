Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Too Much Screen-Time During Covid Leads Parents to a Screen Detox Course

Grimm's Rainbow Screen Detox Course

Parents everywhere have been allowing excessive scree-time during the Pandemic. Detox course has helped hundreds and is now offered at a discount!

UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you been stuck at home with the kids?

So many of us have! The only way we have been surviving (with our sanity), is plopping our kids in front of the TV. We know it isn't great for them, but some of us have been forced to work from home with no childcare. The rest of us are suffering from some serious cabin fever!

Created by The Montessori-Minded Mom, this video course is so simple to understand and implement!

I recommend it to everyone! I also recommend the corresponding FaceBook Group!

Check it out!

Screen Detox Course

