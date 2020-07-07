Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dania Beach Auction House Provides Guide to the Art Appraisal Process

Joshua Kodner, an auction house based in Dania Beach, released a complete guide to the art appraisal process for collectors and artists.

Those that collect or inherit artworks will likely need to start with a basic appraisal process whether they want to make some money off of the pieces or need a value for insurance purposes. Joshua Kodner auction house recommended third-party appraisals for artists to help ensure prices stay at a reasonable rate, offering a better chance of a sale.

Because this process can be complicated, Joshua Kodner offered an in-depth guide explaining the reasons to get an appraisal and tips for those with little experience in the industry. They recommended that collectors avoid simply doing online research and setting the price themselves as it can be difficult to understand art value and how the market works. The auction house encouraged working with professional appraisers and advisors as well as some of the following basic tips before going to auction or getting rid of a piece:
● Refrain from getting an appraisal from whoever initially sold the piece
● Avoid free appraisals
● Update things every 3-5 years before selling or going to auction
● Reach out to an appraiser when buying from a new gallery

The auction house also urged collectors to avoid throwing out or giving away artwork no matter the condition, who the artist is, or what they think about the piece as some items could be more valuable than collectors initially realize.

The Importance of Working with a Professional Appraiser

Joshua Kodner also expressed the difficulty of understanding artwork prices due to the specifics that factor into a final price. Things that might affect the value of the piece include the quality, the artist’s history, and trends in the market.

The auction house shared that going to auction without an appraisal can be difficult because there is no regulation in the art business. Anyone can price things as they feel as long as they operate within the legal guidelines, which leads to arbitrary pricing. Getting an appraisal first from a professional was said to help sellers understand what their piece is worth and get a fair value.

Skilled professional appraisers will look into the history and accomplishments of the artist as well as recent history of their work at auctions or sales. They will also examine the specific piece in detail covering the size, subject matter, detail, craftsmanship level, and comparisons to other work by the same artist.

For more information about appraisals from Joshua Kodner, contact the gallery.

Private Collections Auction is July 18th at 11am EST. See more at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/172714_private-collections/


About Joshua Kodner

Joshua Kodner is a gemologist, certified appraiser, and licensed auctioneer serving Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the globe. Since entering the business in 1940, the Kodner family has offered a tradition of excellence in the world of gems, antiques, and auctions. Joshua Kodner is an expert appraiser and can provide accurate appraisals of fine art, sculptures, fine jewelry, diamonds, home furnishings, and other types of properties. He has extensive experience appraising gold, diamonds, and precious metals.

