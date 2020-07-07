Anthem Injury Lawyers Selected as Mountain States Super Lawyers
Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to announce 3 of its lawyers are listed as Mountain States Super Lawyers.
Senior Counsel Amanda Brookhyser was named by Super Lawyers as a 2020 Mountain States Rising Star for the category Civil Litigation: Plaintiff. Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden was selected for the Super Lawyers list under Employment & Labor. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg continues to be listed as a Mountain States Rising Star.
Every year Super Lawyers selects the top Nevada lawyers from 70 practice areas. The list is intended to be used by the public to enable individuals to select outstanding lawyers. The patented multiphase selection process involves peer nomination, independent research, peer evaluation, and final selection. Super Lawyers are limited to only 5 percent of the lawyers in Nevada.
Rising Stars must meet the same criteria as Super Lawyers. To be a Rising Stars candidate the lawyer must be either in practice for less than 10 years or 40 years old or younger. Rising Stars can only represent 2.5 percent of the lawyers in Nevada.
Step 1 of the selection process involves nomination. Lawyers are either nominated for the candidate pool by peers or through research by the Super Lawyers staff. Nevada lawyers can only be nominated by other Nevada lawyers. Nomination does not guarantee placement on the list.
Step 2 of the selection process involves independent research by Super Lawyers. Its research department evaluates each of the candidates based on the following 12 factors:
● Verdicts/settlements
● Transactions
● Representative clients
● Experience
● Honors/awards
● Special licenses/certifications
● Position within the law firm
● Bar and/or professional activity
● Pro bono and community service
● Scholarly lectures/writings
● Education/employment background
● Other outstanding achievements
Step 3 of the selection process is peer evaluation by practice area. Candidates are reviewed by a panel from their practice area. The panel consists of candidates with the highest point totals from steps 1 and 2. The panel rates the candidates on a scale of 1 to 5.
Step 4 is final selection. For final selection, candidates are grouped into firm-size categories so candidates only compete against candidates from similar sized law firms. Selections are limited to 5 percent of the total lawyers in Nevada.
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in employment law and personal injury claims. They offer complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
Senior Counsel Amanda J. Brookhyser, Esq. was born and raised in Las Vegas. Amanda graduated cum laude from Drake University Law School in 2009. During law school, Amanda was Associate Editor of the Agricultural Law Journal and was awarded the prestigious Jeffrey & Elizabeth Goodman Distinguished Advocate Award. Amanda decided to return to Las Vegas to practice after law school.
For more information, contact:
Cameron Roberts
(702) 780-8867
Cameron@Ntooitive.com
Anthem Injury Lawyers
3145 St. Rose Parkway
Suite #220
Henderson, Nevada 89052
https://www.antheminjurylaw.com
Cameron Roberts
Anthem Injury Lawyers
+1 (702) 780-8867
email us here