Lumu to Host “Illumination Summit” on July 16th with Monica Puig, Lane Bess and Bruce Schneier

2-Hour Virtual Cybersecurity Event to Focus on Precise Response and The False Sense of Security

MIAMI, July 07, 2020 -- Lumu , the creators of Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced it will be hosting its second Illumination Summit , a free 2-hour experience on July 16th at 11AM EST. The Illumination Summit series explore the parallels between the world of cybersecurity and real life, and features noted individuals from outside the realm of technology who will share their strategies for success, provide insights into how they prepare themselves for competition, and will explore how to apply these lessons to the unique challenges of today's cybersecurity environment.



The topic of the July Summit will be: “In Tennis & Cybersecurity, a Precise Response Makes the Difference” and will feature a conversation with women's tennis star Monica Puig, an Olympic Gold Medal winner and two-time WTA champion. The Illumination Summit will also feature a presentation by internationally renowned security technologist and best-selling author Bruce Schneier who will be giving a presentation on The False Sense of Security.

"The COVID pandemic is challenging security operations for organizations or all sizes. Good security is more than preventive technologies, it requires detection and response as well.” said Bruce Schneier. “In Lumu's Illumination Summit, I will talk about the need for prevention, detection and response -- and discuss how all of those working in concert can result in resilience."

When people want to understand the vulnerabilities of our increasingly digital world, and how to protect their privacy within it, they turn to Bruce Schneier. Dubbed a “security guru” by The Economist, Schneier is an internationally renowned security technologist and best-selling author of over a dozen books – including his latest, Click Here to Kill Everybody, exploring the risks and implications of our new, hyper-connected era. He works at the intersection of security, technology, and people, and has penned hundreds of articles, essays, and academic papers on these topics.

Lumu's CEO and founder Ricardo Villadiego will also lead a session entitled "The Needed Breakthrough in Cybersecurity", joined by proven cybersecurity operator, former C-level executive of Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler, Lane Bess. Lastly, the event will turn to current events in a session called "Responding to Cyber Threats Post COVID-19” with John Shaffer, the CIO of Greenhill & Co., a leading global investment firm.

To view a complete agenda for the Illumination Summit and register for the event, visit: https://lumu.io/summit/

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.

