Bitget Wallet Partners with Catizen to Power Airdrop and Gaming Ecosystem





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 wallet, has announced a strategic partnership with Catizen, one of the top gaming projects within the TON ecosystem. This collaboration aims to fully support Catizen’s activities during its token generation event (TGE), including its highly anticipated airdrop.

As part of the partnership, Bitget Wallet is offering users full gas fee subsidies, enabling them to claim tokens on-chain with zero gas fees after Catizen launches its on-chain CATI airdrop on September 19. This initiative aims to enhance the user experience by adding more excitement and convenience to the community. Participants will also benefit from fast transaction services and users who successfully claim more than 20 CATI tokens will have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 50,000 CATI tokens. Thus providing greater incentives to participating users.

In addition, Bitget Wallet will provide further rewards for completing the Bitget Wallet check-in task on the Catizen Game Earn page.This collaboration not only brings additional value to the Catizen community but also strengthens Bitget Wallet’s position as a key player within the growing TON ecosystem.

Catizen is an innovative game within the TON&Mantle ecosystem, blending gaming and crypto rewards in a play-for-airdrop format. The game’s seamless integration with Telegram’s mini-app ecosystem has made it widely accessible to a broad user base Catizen aims to create a Web 3.0 traffic hub on an unprecedented scale.

The partnership also extends to Catizen’s Game Center, where Bitget Wallet will provide crucial wallet infrastructure support. Bitget Wallet will introduce a dedicated section for Catizen Game Center within its DApp Center, allowing users to easily access and engage with Catizen’s mini-app projects for a smoother Web3 experience.

Bitget Wallet continues to focus on delivering innovative, user-friendly Web3 interactions while supporting the sustainable growth of the TON ecosystem. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented, “This partnership with Catizen is an exciting step forward in expanding the capabilities of our wallet and enhancing user experiences in the Web3 space. By integrating Catizen’s gaming ecosystem with our platform, we are not only adding value for our users but also driving the broader adoption of decentralized technologies. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the TON ecosystem and helping more users explore its potential.”

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

About Catizen



Catizen is a revolutionary gaming bot on Telegram that seamlessly integrates the messaging app Telegram with multiple blockchains, including TON and Mantle Network. It redefines Web 3.0 experiences by enabling mobile payments with both crypto currencies and fiat currencies. By tapping into Telegram's vast user base, Catizen aims to create a Web 3.0 traffic hub on an unprecedented scale.

Additionally, Catizen is evolving into a Mini-app Center, integrating features from launchpool platforms, such as early access to new projects, token-based activities, transaction capabilities, along with short videos and e-commerce functionalities. This innovative approach will attract and engage users through gamification and strategic Play-to-Airdrop initiatives, transforming how users access and engage with the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

For more information, visit: X | Official Website | Telegram | Telegram Chat | Bot

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

