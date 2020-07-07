Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trotters Childrenswear re-opens stores using Eurostop’s Mobile POS solution to aid social distancing

Mobile POS solution provides scanning, EPOS and card payments on one device helping meet latest government shopping guidelines

LONDON, UK, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Trotters Childrenswear, the independent children’s clothing retailer, is re-opening in line with the latest government guidance using Eurostop’s mpos one-device mobile POS solution to support social distancing for its customers. Celebrating its 30th year of trading this year, Trotters is implementing mpos in stores, enabling it to serve customers and allow them to pay for items anywhere on the shop floor, helping to adhere to the current social distancing guidelines.

Eurostop’s mpos solution is based on the Sunmi P2 Lite and provides in built scanning, EPOS and integrated card payments on one device.

Natasha Lunney, COO at Trotters said; “We have spent a long time working out how we could welcome customers back whilst adhering to the latest government guidelines on social distancing. We were due to celebrate the company’s 30th birthday this year and it’s the first time in our history that we’ve been faced with such a challenge. Eurostop’s mpos has definitely helped in our flagship store as we’re able to serve customers from anywhere on the shop floor, making the customer journey much less stressful and helping to keep to the new social distancing measures.”

Jeremy Rodrigues, Product Manager at Eurostop said; “Eurostop’s focus has always been to develop technology solutions that meet the needs of retailers. The opportunity to start re-opening stores is welcome news, although we recognise it brings new challenges as retailers balance business needs with new stringent social distancing guidelines. mpos and MyShoppr® are mobile and app based solutions that both enable retailers to improve the customer journey, while complying with the new rules.”



Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 1491 845553
email us here

Distribution channels: Retail


