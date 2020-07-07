Anritsu Partners with COMINT Consulting to Add Signals Intelligence Capabil-ity to Field Master Pro™ MS2090A RTSA
Anritsu Partners with COMINT Consulting to Add Signals Intelligence Capabil-ity to Field Master Pro™ MS2090A RTSA
— Durable Handheld Field Analyzer Integrates Wideband Signal Analysis and Decoding Soft-ware for Effective Broadband Intelligence Gathering on RF Communications Systems —
Anritsu Company and COMINT Consulting announce the compatibility of the COMINT Krypto1000 Wideband Signal Analysis and Decoding Suite with IQ data captured with the Anritsu Field Master Pro™ MS2090A handheld real time spectrum analyzer (RTSA). The MS2090A performs capture and streaming of up to 110 MHz of IQ bandwidth across full 54 GHz, providing a broader range of RF IQ data for post processing to deliver a deeper view of SIGINT and/or COMINT activity.
The PC-based Krypto1000 software suite can be used to extract signal intelligence from IQ data collected Over-the-Air (OTA). It supports more than 50 digital radios, including DMR, TMR, PMR, LMR, and dPMR. Particularly well suited for intelligence and government applications, the MS2090A RTSA offers industry-widest 110 MHz of real-time analysis bandwidth across the full 54 GHz frequency range. IQ data can be streamed to a USB 3.0 drive or PC over Ethernet in user-selectable bit formats, for higher resolution and greater exploitation of signals of interest.
“Anritsu continues to support our COMINT software with leading-edge equipment solutions,” said Kinga Kilgallen, Vice President, COMINT Consulting. “We are happy to see our joint efforts rolled out to users of Anritsu’s portable systems.”
“The wideband IQ collection of the portable MS2090A combined with the Krypto1000 post processing software suite creates a best-in-class field portable solution that effectively addresses the needs of the military and intelligence communities,” said Robert E. Johnson, General Manager and Vice President, Anritsu Company. “Together, we are proud to provide electronic warfare (EW) test and analysis functionality in a form factor rarely seen in the industry.”
The Field Master Pro MS2090A allows 110 MHz of bandwidth to be streamed in up to a 16-bit format and has a 200 MSps sample rate. This level of performance allows the RTSA to capture and stream exponentially more data than any other handheld analyzer. Additionally, having IQ capture and streaming allows users to collect and analyze complex data in software, such as the Kryp-to1000, which supports multiple features, including voice detection, tracking and geolocation, radio fingerprinting (RadioID), nodal analysis, and an ability to process hundreds of channels.
About COMINT Consulting LLC
COMINT Consulting LLC is the market leader in communications signals gathering and analysis software. Krypto software is presently used in over 70 countries and all employees have 20 to 45 years of signals intel-ligence experience. COMINT Consulting’s vision is to offer an extensive list of classifiers – more than any other company – more complete decoders and best-in-class precision classification.
About Anritsu
Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu’s “2020 VISION” philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance so-lutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.
To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
Anritsu Contact: COMINT Consulting Contact:
Kim Collins Don Parsons
Director, Americas Marketing Technical Lead
Kim.collins@anritsu.com don@comintconsulting.com
972.761.4625 303.532.4245
Agency Contact:
Patrick Brightman
3E Public Relations
pbrightman@3epr.com
973.263.5475
