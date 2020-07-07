Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Vetoes Senate Bill 168

Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper shared the following statement on SB 168: 

"Senate Bill 168 includes a provision to change the handling of public records by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner which could have the unintended consequence of limiting transparency in death investigations. While I believe neither the Department of Health and Human Services which proposed it, nor the General Assembly which unanimously passed it had any ill intent, the concerns that have since been raised make it clear this provision should not become law."

