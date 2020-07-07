Columbia County Death Investigation

ARLINGTON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in Arlington, Wis. that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020.

DCI is conducting a death investigation at the request of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, although the death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions.

While two Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving a writ of eviction today, the sound of a single round from a firearm was heard from a room within the home and an individual was found alone with a gunshot wound. Life saving measures by the deputies were unsuccessful and the subject died on the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is reviewing evidence to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.