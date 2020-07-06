Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WDA Launches Wyoming Ag Stress Resource

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) has launched a web resource focused on supporting Wyoming producers with agriculture related stress and mental health.

Agriculture producers have faced significant challenges in recent years like the coronavirus pandemic, regulatory difficulties, market uncertainty, significant weather events, and more.  With so many factors out of a producer’s control, this profession can be overwhelmingly stressful at times. In response, the WDA pulled together a variety of information and resources to support those dealing with ag-related stress.

“Agriculture and the people involved in this industry are the backbone of our state,” said Doug Miyamoto, Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. “We recognize that this industry is difficult and these can be challenging times for our producers so we gathered and compiled a wide variety of information on this page as a resource to assist in the well-being of our Wyoming producers.”

The site has useful links and resources from numerous groups across the U.S. who have been working to address the issue of ag-related stress and suicide. This page acts as a clearinghouse for resources available to those directly and indirectly involved in the agriculture industry.  There is information for spouses and family members as well.  The WDA highlights resources from other organizations, educational institutions, and government entities in one, easy to access location so those seeking information can quickly find the content and resources they need.

“Resources on this site will help with stress management, financial challenges, interpersonal difficulties, legal issues, and many other needs our producers may have,” said Miyamoto. “We hope those who need it use these resources to help themselves, or someone they care for, so we can continue the great agriculture tradition of lending a helping hand to our neighbors and communities in times of need.”

Visit https://agriculture.wy.gov/about-us/ag-stress to see the Wyoming Ag Stress page and all of the resources available.

WDA Launches Wyoming Ag Stress Resource

