Bill Goes into Law

Governor Roy Cooper shared the following statement as H77 goes into law without signature.
"The Department of Transportation has faced unprecedented crises that have put a crunch on their budget, and the funds in this bill are critical to ensure they can maintain our roads and infrastructure. However, I remain concerned about changes in transit funding and in board governance that distract from the work we must be doing together."
