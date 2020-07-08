Cool and Coolest.com are for sale. Isn't that cool?
Cool is still cool. The word, the emotional style, and that full flavor of cultural cachet remains ascendant after more than a half-century.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saw.com, a market-leading Domain Brokerage specializing in the selling and buying of website names, is exclusively representing for sale the premium domain names Cool.com and Coolest.com. Incredibly alluring, marketable, and easy to remember, Cool.com and Coolest.com represent an unprecedented possibility for a new or established organization to acquire a rare asset. Domains like cool.com and coolest.com do not come on the market everyday and any company acquiring these domains add an appreciating asset to their business.
— National Endowment for the Humanities
According to the National Endowment for the Humanities, "Cool is still cool. The word, the emotional style, and that full flavor of cultural cachet remains ascendant after more than a half-century." The terms Cool and Coolest arrived in American English in the 1930s with a meaning tied to it as extremely good. Since then, Cool's definitions have increased substantially. Some of them include but are not limited to being physically attractive, fashionable, or have a sense of agreement. Cool as a multiuse slang term continued to gain popularity during the fifties and sixties where other similar, but not as cool words came into the American vernacular. Words like groovy, smooth, awesome, phat, and sweet. The term cool continues to grow past the beginnings of a slang word; it has become a culture. According to Linguistic Anthropologist, Robert Moore, "It is the most popular slang term of approval in English. Moore says cool is a counterword, which is a term whose meaning has broadened far beyond its original detonation.
These marvelous domains could create a crisp, fresh mark or launch a new product or project in any industry or category. "Now it is time for a Cool and Coolest to be directly associated with a business, product or service. Like Apple or Amazon. Domains like these help companies build trust, strong brand recognition, and set any company apart from the competition. Let's face it; they are simple to spell and even easier to remember. A powerful domain can provide your company recognition as an industry leader and innovator," said Saw.com Domain Broker, Brooke Hernandez.
Short, memorable, and brandable domain names like Cool.com and Coolest.com have already been employed by some of the world's most well-recognized brands. Including Uber.com, Zoom.com, Chewy.com, Yelp.com, Purple.com, and Square.com, to name a few. The chance to acquire premium domain names like these are limited since numerous brands are purchasing short domain names for present and future use more than ever. This class of domains will help a company establish its business identity and stand out from the crowd. Unique and refreshing domains such as these will allow your company to diversify and grow without having to rebrand in the future.Saw.com adds Cool.com and Coolest.com to the collection of high-value domains they have for sale. Including Ballet.com, Perform.com, Media.com, LogIn.com, Ai.com, and Archive.com, among others.
For additional information or to make an offer for one of these domains guidelines on Cool.com and Coolest.com, please contact Brooke Hernandez directly at +1 781 281-9475 ext. 701 or Brooke@Saw.com. Saw.com works with businesses in the overall planning and purchasing of domain names and related digital assets. Saw.com offers resources with the knowledge and understanding necessary to provide strategic guidance to companies of all sizes. Services range from consultancy, domain buy services, and domain sales. Domain strategy can be complex and confusing. We partner with you and your team to provide our years of experience to help maximize your company's success.
Jeffrey Gabriel
Saw.com
+1 781-281-9475
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn