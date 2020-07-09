Grant Lawson Elected President of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association

Attorney Grant Lawson

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grant Lawson, trial lawyer and partner with Metier Law Firm, was recently elected as president of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association. This is Wyoming’s largest and most active voluntary statewide legal organization. Their goal is to enhance consumer protection and preserve every citizen’s right to trial by jury and access to a fair court system.Lawson has been representing victims of personal injury cases for several years. He said that he is honored to have been elected as president of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association and hopes to positively impact the community around him with the influence this role grants to him.“It is fundamentally important for every citizen to have equal access to and opportunities in the justice system,” he said. “Some cases require the attention of an attorney who is not only educated but also experienced in trial. It is our job to protect our clients and their families when they find themselves depending on a jury of their peers to decide what the just action is in a specific situation.”About Metier Law Firm and Grant LawsonMetier Law Firm is made up entirely of trial-ready attorneys who make it their priority to get to know their clients and their clients’ stories. These attorneys have experience and training to benefit them in the courtroom as they tenaciously pursue justice for their injured clients.Attorney Grant Lawson is a firefighter turned trial attorney with Metier Law Firm, where he currently serves as partner. In 2013, Grant was acknowledged as one of the Top 40 Lawyers under the age of 40. He focuses his practice on helping victims of oilfield and gas field drilling accidents , trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, car accidents , medical malpractice, and other forms of personal injury.You can reach attorney Grant Lawson by calling 888-634-7366 or by submitting a contact form at his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile

