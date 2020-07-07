HALEY REAL ESTATE GROUP ANNOUNCES THREE RECENT ACQUISITIONS

$51.8 Million Strategic Investment Grows Portfolio to 49 Properties with over 11,000 Units

Building our portfolio with strategic investments is a high priority in today’s current markets.” — Douglas Hastings

OMAHA, NE, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haley Real Estate Group, an Omaha, NE-based investment firm, announces the $51.8 million strategic acquisition of three multifamily properties including Stonegate in Amarillo, TX, Ashton Pines in Shreveport, LA, and Lago Del Mar in Laredo, TX. The combined purchase adds approximately 652 units to the company’s portfolio. A $3.3 million capital improvement strategy will be implemented for the newly acquired communities.

“Building our portfolio with strategic investments is a high priority in today’s current markets,” said Doug Hastings, principal of the firm and senior vice president of property management for Haley Residential, the property management affiliate of Haley Real Estate Group responsible for the day-to-day operations for the newly acquired properties. “We are committed to growing our brand while simultaneously providing residents with a comfortable living environment to call home. We believe the planned renovations to each property will not only deliver measurable ROI but will provide a greater sense of community to our residents and the thriving neighborhoods where our properties are located.”

Haley acquired Stonegate, a 208-unit community located in Amarillo, TX in May 2020. The 1997 built property is nestled in southwestern Amarillo with easy access to shopping, schools, and major highways. Stonegate provides amenities, including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and BBQ station, that make this property a great place to call home. After the acquisition, Stonegate will undergo interior and exterior improvements to modernize the living experience of its residents. Exterior plans include minor carpentry and paint, fence repairs, and landscaping to maintain a luxurious lifestyle. The interior improvements include new vinyl flooring, lighting and plumbing fixtures, kitchen appliances, and countertops.

Ashton Pines is a 184-unit community located in Shreveport, LA. The property’s amenities and apartments provide a comfortable and convenient lifestyle for its residents to enjoy. Finalizing the acquisition in May 2020, Haley now plans to complete interior updates which include new water-saving plumbing fixtures, kitchen appliances, lighting fixtures, and new vinyl and carpet flooring. The exterior improvement plans include new energy-saving windows, touch-up paint and carpentry, fence/access gate improvements, HVAC unit replacements, and landscaping.

Acquired in June 2020, Lago Del Mar is a 260-unit property that was built in two phases, 1999 and 2001 in Laredo, TX. This community is situated on a spacious 11-acre site with close access to major employers, retail, grocery stores, and restaurants. Lago Del Mar offers a comprehensive amenity package, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, covered parking, and a professional business and conference center. Renovations to the community will include some minor exterior work and an interior renovations package consisting of new lighting and plumbing fixtures, flooring replacements, and kitchen appliances.

Multifamily real estate specialists engaged in managing acquisition, disposition and re-financing projects for Haley’s affiliated partnerships. Haley focuses on identifying potential property acquisitions throughout the Midwest, and sunbelt and on following strict acquisition criteria enforced through its underwriting and risk analysis. For more information, please visit www.haleyregroup.com.

Overseeing $1 billion of multi-family assets, including 11,000+ apartment units across the Central United States, Haley Residential is a recognized leader in multifamily property management. Haley Residential has received the Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) credential from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). The AMO accreditation recognizes excellence among real estate management firms. Only those firms that achieve the highest level of performance, experience and financial stability and have a CPM in executive position can earn the AMO credential. For more information, please visit www.haleyres.com.

