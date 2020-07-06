Ohio Pro Bono Award Nominations Due Aug. 14

Nominations are due Aug. 14 for the John and Ginny Elam Pro Bono Award.

The Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) will present the John and Ginny Elam Pro Bono Award at its annual meeting this year. Nominations are due Aug.14.

The award recognizes a lawyer’s exceptional pro bono legal work in Ohio.

The work may consist of “pro bono representation necessary to make the system of justice available to all, support to organizations that provide pro bono representation to indigent clients, or time and skills donated to community, governmental, and other activities that promote the common good.”

In addition to a public announcement at the OSBF’s meeting in October, the recipient will receive media recognition and will be able to designate a 501(c)(3) organization to receive a $5,000 grant from the Columbus Bar Foundation award fund.

To nominate an attorney, send a letter to:

Award Selection Committee Chair Honorable Jeffrey E. Froelich Second District Court of Appeals of Ohio 41 N. Perry St., P.O. Box 972 Dayton, Ohio 45422-2170 froelichj@mcohio.org

Nominations are due Aug. 14 and should include a brief description of the nominee's qualifications and contact information for the nominee and nominator.

The award will be presented at the Ohio State Bar Foundation annual meeting in October.