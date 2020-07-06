Attorney General Fox, NAAG Launch Podcast">

Attorney General Tim Fox and the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) launched a podcast today as part of Fox’s presidential initiative with the organization.

Episodes of “The People’s Lawyer” relate thematically to Fox’s NAAG presidential initiative, “Transformational Leadership and Civility.” Through a series of interviews with nine other attorneys general, Fox explores the importance of collaboration among his colleagues and helps listeners better understand the role their offices play in state government. The first episode features an interview of Fox by NAAG’s Chief Communications Officer, Allison Gilmore.

“Attorneys general continue to be great examples of the positive political dialogue our nation needs today, and will continue to need, in the months ahead,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “The challenge we all face is to act civilly with one another while continuing to collaborate in a bipartisan manner in order to improve the lives of Americans across the country. Now is the time for public officials to commit to respectfully and thoughtfully working together on the many issues confronting our states and our nation,” Fox added.

The bi-weekly podcast will also address topics such as the importance of public service, consumer protection, and human trafficking. A total of ten episodes will run between 20 and 30 minutes in length; nine will take the form of a conversation between Fox and his guests. “The People’s Lawyer” is available through Podbean, iTunes, Google, and Spotify. Episodes will also be available on the Montana Department of Justice’s website.

Fox was elected president of NAAG on December 9, 2019. The organization was founded in 1907 to help attorneys general fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high-quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.