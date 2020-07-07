Fine Art Shippers Offers Art Packing & Shipping Services in New York

Fine Art Shippers is continuing to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, providing the art community with professional art packing and shipping services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is continuing to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, providing the art community in New York with professional fine art shipping services. We pay particular attention to art packing and crating to ensure that every single piece we are trusted to ship is properly protected in transit. Our team of experienced art handlers works in a fully equipped warehouse in Brooklyn, using only the best and proven materials for packing and crating fine art and antiques. We take all the necessary and preventive measures before handling art pieces, doing our best to stop the spread of the virus while ensuring that our clients get the highest-quality service they deserve.

Fine Art Shippers has been providing art handling and art logistics services in New York since 1995, and we continue to serve art businesses and individuals even during the coronavirus pandemic. While some of our regular international operations are now limited due to certain export/import restrictions and flight cancellations, we keep our other services as smooth and uninterrupted as possible in the current realities. In particular, Fine Art Shippers has expanded national art shuttle options to include a regular art shuttle NYC – Los Angeles running once a month, and we continue to provide a full range of fine art packing and crating services in our warehouse in New York.

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to offer an option of art shuttle service for any need. Our shuttles go from New York to Miami, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Denver, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and many other cities in the United States. The trucks are fully equipped to transport fine art and are operated by experienced drivers and art handlers. Besides, our shuttles are consolidated, making art transportation rates much lower as compared to individual shipping solutions. We also take care of proper art packing and crating, as well as provide art insurance coverage to each piece of art we ship.

Whether it comes to packing and shipping a single painting or a large estate, working with Fine Art Shippers is a beneficial option. Depending on the client’s needs and requirements, we offer the most efficient and cost-effective art transportation solution. Our team has over 25 years of experience in packing and shipping fine art of all sizes and shapes, and we can guarantee the safe and secure delivery of any piece. Please visit our website to find out more about the services and options that we offer in New York and other cities.