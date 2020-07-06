Metrics in Balance Raises €300 000 And Launches First Greenfield Practice ‘Balans Tilburg’ In The Netherlands
GHENT, EAST-FLANDERS, BELGIUM, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metrics in Balance (Euronext Paris: MLMIB) is proud to announce the official opening of its first self-operated greenfield location in Tilburg on July 3rd.
After a successful crowdlending campaign, with 323 investors supporting the cause, Metrics in Balance is ready to scale across the Netherlands. The funds have been used to purchase an existing chiropractic center in Eindhoven, in addition to opening the greenfield location in Tilburg.
Using advanced scanning tools, Metrics in Balance pinpoints the exact spot that causes chronic pain in the body. Because of this, the care providers can treat the root cause of the problem to quickly relieve the pain. In a second phase, the patients are guided by professional care providers to stay out of pain. This can require the use of different solutions such as exercise plans, taking dietary supplements or providing mechanical supports like insoles, posture wearables and mattresses. In both locations, Metrics in Balance will help over 400 patients on a weekly basis.
Metrics in Balance is currently negotiating with multiple take-over candidates in the Netherlands and is quickly growing the clinical team. By the end of 2020, Metrics in Balance aims to have a total of four fully owned locations. The end goal is to have at least 30 locations across the country.
The company recently revamped the branding and marketing strategy for the Netherlands. It chose to use a new brand ‘Balans’ (dutch for Balance) in order to have a close connection with the Dutch patients.
In addition to growing in number of physical locations, Metrics in Balance is constantly investing in new innovative products and services, in order to better help its patients and simultaneously increasing its revenue streams.
At the core of Metrics in Balance lies a multi-disciplinary, patient-centric, and holistic approach of healthcare. Metrics in Balance calls itself one of the frontrunners in the inevitable switch from sick-care to prevention-care.
Commenting, is chairman and lead investor, Guy De Vreese:
“This is the beginning of a new era for healthcare. Patients demand a more enjoyable healthcare experience. Taking care of yourself should be rewarding and fun. The patient should be in charge, with the right support from trained professionals. This is exactly what we are offering. The team did an excellent job in executing the current opportunity and we are all looking forward to offering effective and affordable solutions to everyone in the Netherlands.”
Dirk Verstraete, CEO and Clinical Director, shares his excitement:
“I am very grateful for this opportunity to scale my vision beyond one location. It’s very nice helping thousands of people getting out of pain, but I would rather help tens of thousands. I can’t wait to convince my fellow colleagues to join this healthcare revolution. Thanks to a fruitful partnership with SmileWise, an incubator and accelerator of healthcare concepts, the continued growth in the business has been phenomenal.”
About Metrics in Balance
Metrics in Balance (MiB) is a clinical concept that brings chiropractor care to the masses. Countless patients live with aches and pains, without finding a durable solution. Often, temporary solutions such as physiotherapy or painkillers are subscribed. This fights the symptoms, but not the root cause of the problem. Metrics in Balance uses an advanced measurement scanner to find the root cause of your pain problem, and provides adequate treatment.
About Dirk Verstraete
Dirk Verstraete is CEO and clinical director of Metrics in Balance. He will lead the day-to-day efforts of the business. Dirk has several decades of experience in chiropractor care and is owner of several businesses.
About Guy De Vreese
Guy De Vreese is a Belgian serial entrepreneur in the dental and healthcare industry. leading several companies, Guy De Vreese knows the industry and its market like the back of his hand. Within the context of this project, Guy leads the strategic management team.
About Shane De Vreese
Shane De Vreese is the CEO of SmileWise, the business incubation partner providing all marketing services, optimization service, hiring and fundraising efforts.
For more information, please contact:
Dirk Verstraete (ir@metricsinbalance.com)
Website: https://investors.metricsinbalance.com/
Dirk Verstraete
