CATO DOUBLES DOWN ON THE CHANNEL WITH FIRST ACCREDITATION FOR SASE TECHNICAL SUPPORT AND EXPANDED LEADERSHIP TEAM

Cato is the world’s first SASE platform. By converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native platform, Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize global connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network. www.CatoNetworks.com @CatoNetworks.

