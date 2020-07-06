Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market. This report focused on Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

R1 RCM

Allscripts

Capgemini

Cognizant

Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Eli Global

Gebbs

Genpact

IBM

Infosys BPM

Lonza

Parexel

IQVIA

Sutherland

Tata Consultancy Services

Truven Health

UnitedHealth

Wipro

Xerox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manufacturing services

Non-clinical services

R&D services

Market segment by Application, split into

Analytics and fraud management services

Billing and accounts management services

Claims management services

HR services

Integrated front-end services and back office operations

Member management services

Provider management services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Manufacturing services

1.4.3 Non-clinical services

1.4.4 R&D services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Analytics and fraud management services

1.5.3 Billing and accounts management services

1.5.4 Claims management services

1.5.5 HR services

1.5.6 Integrated front-end services and back office operations

1.5.7 Member management services

1.5.8 Provider management services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accenture Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 R1 RCM

13.2.1 R1 RCM Company Details

13.2.2 R1 RCM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 R1 RCM Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.2.4 R1 RCM Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 R1 RCM Recent Development

13.3 Allscripts

13.3.1 Allscripts Company Details

13.3.2 Allscripts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Allscripts Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.3.4 Allscripts Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Allscripts Recent Development

13.4 Capgemini

13.4.1 Capgemini Company Details

13.4.2 Capgemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Capgemini Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.4.4 Capgemini Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Capgemini Recent Development

13.5 Cognizant

13.5.1 Cognizant Company Details

13.5.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Cognizant Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.5.4 Cognizant Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.6 Dynamic Healthcare Systems

13.6.1 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Company Details

13.6.2 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.6.4 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Dynamic Healthcare Systems Recent Development

13.7 Eli Global

13.7.1 Eli Global Company Details

13.7.2 Eli Global Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Eli Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.7.4 Eli Global Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Eli Global Recent Development

13.8 Gebbs

13.8.1 Gebbs Company Details

13.8.2 Gebbs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Gebbs Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.8.4 Gebbs Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Gebbs Recent Development

13.9 Genpact

13.9.1 Genpact Company Details

13.9.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Genpact Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.9.4 Genpact Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Genpact Recent Development

13.10 IBM

13.10.1 IBM Company Details

13.10.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 IBM Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Introduction

13.10.4 IBM Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 IBM Recent Development

13.11 Infosys BPM

13.12 Lonza

13.13 Parexel

13.14 IQVIA

13.15 Sutherland

13.16 Tata Consultancy Services

13.17 Truven Health

13.18 UnitedHealth

13.19 Wipro

13.20 Xerox

Continued….

