Advantest Opens myAdvantest, an Online Portal Providing 24/7 Access to Digital Products and Web-Based Services

First Products Available Exclusively Through myAdvantest are the Online Training System Dojo and the Advantest Test Engineering Cloud

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has introduced a new online portal enabling customers to place orders and get instant delivery of Advantest’s cloud-based services and software products, making these items available on demand, anytime and anywhere. Users can access the myAdvantest portal from any internet-connected device without having to install an app or software program.



One of the portal’s initially available services is interactive online training. Dojo™, the Advantest Online Training System, is a cloud-based eLearning service. In addition to offering self-paced, interactive multimedia courses, Dojo also offers unlimited access to a virtual SmarTest Software Playground environment for practicing and executing lab simulation tests as well as live interactive sessions with Advantest experts to discuss, practice and demonstrate SmarTest’s capabilities on real V93000 testers. This online training leverages the most modern eLearning methodologies to supplement traditional classroom training sessions and offer the unmatched flexibility of web-based courses.

In addition, cloud-based test engineering is available for the first time with the innovative Test Engineering Cloud (TE-Cloud™), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that is accessible exclusively through myAdvantest. With this one-stop test engineering platform, customers can utilize a complete test development environment online including an integrated set of software tools for test program development, standard test IP libraries and a suite of self-help tools such as customer forums, documentation and training. Moreover, online interaction with Advantest technical support and application engineers is available on demand to help with tasks such as remote debugging of test programs. TE-Cloud’s pre-installed software bundles are scalable and offered as flexible subscription options.

“The myAdvantest portal makes it much easier for customers to educate their personnel and develop test programming while also reducing their investments of time and capital to bring new device designs to market,” said Ralf Stoffels, vice president of marketing for the V93000 Business Unit at Advantest. “We see an enormous upside in making online training, cloud-based applications, test IP and service subscriptions accessible on a ‘self-serve’ basis 24/7, whenever customers need our expertise and resources. Not only does this launch a new era in how we serve our global customer base, but it also fits with our Grand Design objective to add value in the evolving semiconductor supply chain.”

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

