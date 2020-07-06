Domestic Assault - Westminster Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103051
Trooper Isabella Corrao
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 @ 20:20 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Ln, Vernon, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Richard Thayer
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/05/2020 at approximately 2020 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Silver Ln, in the Town of Vernon (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and after an investigation, it was determined, Richard Thayer would be arrested for domestic assault. Thayer was released with conditions, a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on July 6, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
