Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,657 in the last 365 days.

Domestic Assault - Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103051

Trooper Isabella Corrao                       

STATION:  Westminster                   

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 @ 20:20 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Ln, Vernon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Richard Thayer            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/2020 at approximately 2020 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Silver Ln, in the Town of Vernon (Windham County), Vermont.  Vermont State Police arrived on scene and after an investigation, it was determined, Richard Thayer would be arrested for domestic assault. Thayer was released with conditions, a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on July 6, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.   

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   July 6, 2020 @ 12:30 pm   

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Isabella Corrao

Vermont State Police – Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346

Tel. (802)722-4600

 

You just read:

Domestic Assault - Westminster Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.