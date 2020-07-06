Domestic Assault - Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103051

Trooper Isabella Corrao

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 @ 20:20 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Ln, Vernon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Richard Thayer

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/2020 at approximately 2020 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Silver Ln, in the Town of Vernon (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and after an investigation, it was determined, Richard Thayer would be arrested for domestic assault. Thayer was released with conditions, a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on July 6, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Isabella Corrao

Vermont State Police – Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346

Tel. (802)722-4600