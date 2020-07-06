Unified Lawyers Are Doing Their Part to Support Victims of Family Law Disputes and Domestic Violence During COVID-19

Unified Lawyers are offering extra support and guidance to victims of family law disputes and domestic violence, as incidents of separation DV surge.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2020, many Australians were told to stay home as a result of a nationwide lock down, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. The stay home orders have seen a substantial spike in individuals seeking advice in relation to separation and divorce.

Since the lock down started, the national information and mediation group “The Separation Guide” has reported an increase in individuals considering separation of over 300%. Individuals reaching out to family lawyers for financial separation advice had increased by over 116% and those seeking psychological advice had risen by 136%.

It is clear from the numbers that the stay home orders which have forced couples to stay at home and spend all of their time together, has resulted in ongoing arguments and disagreements which have led to a rupture in their relationships.

Unfortunately, the lock down has not only resulted in an increase in parties considering separation but has also led to an increase in incidents of domestic violence.

Statistics gathered by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research Data has demonstrated a 4.1% increase in domestic violence since the lock down started in March 2020.

Prior to the pandemic, domestic violence was already a significant issue in Australia and the numbers show that the lock down has only served to further advance this problem and the issues that victims face.

Unified Lawyers are doing their part in order to try and address the inequalities faced by victims of domestic violence and offer support and guidance to them in relation to family law issues. In order to do so, Unified Lawyers are offering a 24/7 chat facility which allows clients to access support at any time.

They are also providing free case evaluations to provide individuals with advice from the outset of their matter, so that they understand their rights and the options available to them.

Mark Machaalani, Solicitor Director at Unified Lawyers has said:

“We want to do what we can to ensure everybody has access to family law support and advice. We know the issues that domestic violence victims face and we want them to feel supported from the second they get in contact with our office.

Our family law team are experienced in a broad range of areas in family law and are prepped and ready to deal with the surge of enquiries that are coming through during this time.

They are conducting free case evaluations over the phone and providing people with information about their rights in relation to family law disputes.”

While restrictions are starting to ease and things are going back to some form of normality, with Covid-19 still present in Australia, some individuals hold concerns about leaving their homes and attending meetings with lawyers.

Unified Lawyers understand this and are trying to ensure that they offer flexible conference options for their clients in order to ensure they can gain access to family law advice and support from anywhere. Unified Lawyers are currently offering face to face meetings, telephone meetings and online video chats to ensure everyone is comfortable with approaching them for advice.

With the ongoing economic impacts of Covid-19, Unified Lawyers understands that individuals are concerned about spending their money on lawyers. This is why Unified Lawyers are offering free 30-minute case evaluations with individuals and where they can offer flexible ongoing payment options.

Dominic Nguyen and Mark Machaalani are partners in the law firm and are working together to ensure there is equal access to legal advice for family law matters during this time, commenting on the recent surge in domestic violence incidents and separation enquiries they have said:

“Our motto here at Unified Lawyers is “We are here for you” and it is very important to all of our team that that message is heard right now more than ever following the impact of the Covid-19 crisis”

