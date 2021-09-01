Domestic and Family Violence: Is it a Reality in Your Home?

In a typical day in Australia, ten people will be treated in a hospital for injuries inflicted by an intimate partner.

In a typical week, one woman will be killed by her current or former partner.

In a typical month, one man will be killed by his current or former partner.

These statistics are difficult to comprehend for anyone who does not live with the reality of domestic and family violence in their home. Like hearing about a natural disaster on the other side of the world, it is easy to think that domestic and family violence is a terrible, but distant, problem.

The truth is more unsettling. The Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that 1 in 4 women in Australia will suffer abuse at the hands of an intimate partner. 1 in 4 children will be exposed to domestic violence in childhood. That is not something that happens to other people. Domestic and family violence is something that is happening, right now, to someone that you know, and possibly to someone that you love.

Domestic and family violence is predominantly hidden from view, occurring behind closed doors. Victims will often go to great lengths to conceal their abuse because they are ashamed and may even believe that the abuse is their fault.

This concealment further isolates the victim, making it more difficult for them to seek help, and increases their vulnerability to their abuser.

Because domestic and family violence thrives in the dark, one step we can take to help reduce this form of abuse is to shine a spotlight on it. More people need to understand what domestic and family violence is, the signs to look out for, and what can be done to intervene if it is occurring.

What is domestic and family violence?

Firstly, and most importantly, domestic and family violence is a crime. This might seem obvious, but it is only in recent decades that society has moved past seeing domestic and family violence as a private “family matter”.

Secondly, family and domestic violence is not restricted to physical acts. A wide variety of abusive behaviours are used to ensure that the victim complies with the abuser.

Physical abuse – assaults on the body of the victim, threats of physical violence, reckless driving, destroying property or abusing pets, or sleep deprivation.

Emotional and Verbal abuse – insulting, humiliating, or criticising to such an extent that it damages the victim’s sense of self-worth.

Sexual abuse – sexual activity without consent, or coercion to have sex without protection.

Social abuse – isolation from friends and family (often accompanied by jealousy and possessiveness), denying contact with people outside the home, restricting access to social media and communication devices.

Economic abuse – controlling all money and access to bank accounts, refusing to provide information about family finances, or providing the victim with a limited “allowance”.

What relationships can be impacted by domestic and family violence?

Domestic violence is abuse committed by a current or former partner, spouse, de facto, or someone else in an intimate relationship with the victim. Family violence is a broader definition that covers violence committed by parents, children and other relatives, or carers of the victim.

Domestic and family violence can happen in any home and family, but some people are more vulnerable to domestic and family violence than others.

You are most likely to be a victim of domestic violence if you are a woman or a child. However, women and children also commit domestic violence, and men can be victims of abuse by women, children, and other men.

You are more likely to be a victim of domestic violence if you live in a regional area, have a low income, identify as LGBTIQ, have a disability, are elderly, or if you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person.

Simply put, the more vulnerable you are as a member of society, the more likely you are to be victimised within your own home.

What are the signs of domestic and family violence?

The obvious signs of domestic and family violence are physical injuries. But there are more subtle signs that can be associated with domestic and family violence. If someone’s mood changes – for instance, if they become depressed, anxious or nervous – this might be a sign that something is going on at home.

Someone who receives an unusual number of calls or messages from their partner could be in a controlling relationship. If you start to see a friend or family member less often than previously, they may be being isolated.

Some abusive behaviours – such as jealousy and possessiveness – are even glamorised in books and movies. In Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight, for instance, the much older boyfriend stalks the teenage object of his affection, and breaks into her bedroom to watch her sleep. Young people need help to understand that what might seem romantic can be a sign of an abusive relationship, and that this coercive behaviour can quickly escalate to physical violence.

Even for the victim it can be difficult to determine whether an act is domestic and family violence. For instance, what is the difference between “economic abuse” and simply having a partner who is careful with money? If both partners agree that they have financial goals that involve being careful with money, this is not economic abuse. But if one partner prevents the other partner from accessing money for everyday needs, then this is not about shared financial goals: it is about one person controlling the other.

How does domestic and family violence impact victims?

Domestic and family violence leads to physical injury for far too many victims every year, yet victims sometimes report that the physical assaults are not the most damaging parts of the abuse.

Where can I get help?

www.1800respect.org.au

www.lifeline.org.au

