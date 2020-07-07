Minnesota CEO Lydia Keith Explains Why You Need to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Lydia Keith, Minnesota CEO of Recycle Technologies Inc.

CEO of Recycle Technologies weights in on how stepping out of your comfort zone can improve your career.

ST. PAUL , MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mere thought of leaving your comfort zone can be overwhelming. You don’t know what to expect and you feel you might get lost, hurt, or run into rude people. After all, the world can be a scary place. Staying in your little space would naturally feel like a great way to dodge the unknown.

On the other hand, have you thought about the fantastic experience the world has to offer which you might be missing out on simply because you don’t want to wander out? Have you ever considered how much you can achieve if you only left your little space?

“I used to be very shy as a teenager, lacking confidence, and quite comfortable in my own space until I decided to peep outside my comfort zone. I realized I could achieve so much if I worked to overcome my shyness, become more confident, and express myself freely. Theatre acting helped me in my journey, and I must tell you that leaving that little space was the best decision I ever made,” says Lydia Keith, CEO of Recycle Technologies.

Looking for reasons to step out of your comfort zone? Lydia Keith gives us a few.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone offers opportunities for growth. You are probably good at a thing or two within your comfort zone, but when faced with situations outside what you are used to, you’ll feel completely unequipped to face them. It is at these times that you decide if you are going to run back into your comfort zone or you are going to go beyond them in spite of your perceived weakness. Of course, it won’t be comfortable in the beginning, but your new experience will create opportunities for growth. Your weaker skills will get stronger as you explore deeper, pushing you into the bigger space where you belong,” Lydia Keith explains.

In addition to the growth you’ll find outside your comfort zone, you’ll also find opportunities for advancement towards your goals. As your skills improve, you get more prepared to achieve those goals you have been too scared to pursue. Think of how a one-time shy teenager made it to the position of CEO. You can achieve even more. It all begins with pushing yourself out of your little space.

While you can achieve a lot of appealing goals outside your comfort zone, you can also have more fun outdoors than scrolling through social media endlessly and binging Netflix. There’s so much excitement outside the walls of your comfort zone, but you’ll never know that if you don’t go out there. Maybe you might discover an interest in the performing arts, or something else.

Just like Lydia Keith, you can find the confidence to do more through theater. Acting builds social skills; being around other people like you is a great way to nurture new friendships and get over shyness. Your social skills will improve as you spend more time interacting with others.

Acting also offers a perfect avenue to explore your own creativity while improving your self-expression skills. You can discover things about yourself that you didn’t know before. You’ll be able to engage with yourself and others on stage, in a unique way, therefore find the freedom and confidence to express yourself.

You’ll never realize you are robbing yourself of so much of the experiences that make life worth living until you leave your comfort zone. While it may be a nice place to hide, your comfort zone is not a place to spend your entire life.

About Lydia Keith

Lydia Keith was born and raised in rural Minnesota. Her organizational skills, ability to learn quickly and familiarity with government requirements and guidelines will be immeasurably beneficial to Recycle Technologies and its path forward in the changing and growing world of recycling.