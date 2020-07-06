PLAN NOW FOR POST-PANDEMIC FOOD SERVICES, CONSULTANT ADVISES

The workplace and campus will be different, with a lower population after the pandemic eases. How will you adapt your food service to the change?

KINGSTON, NH, US, July 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Managers and administrators of their organizations’ food services and other hospitality services need to start planning now for the post-pandemic future,” advises Tom Mac Dermott, president of the dining and hospitality services consulting firm Clarion Group.“The immediate procedures and precautions needed to reduce the risks of spreading Covid-19 in workplaces and on campuses have priority, of course,” Mac Dermott said, “but these should be in place before people return. The important task now is to ensure these precautions are implemented and maintained.”Businesses and educational institutions have learned how to function without gathering hundreds or thousands of people in one place. Tech experts, economists, human resource managers and other specialists anticipate on-site populations will be far fewer in the “new normal” after the disease has been brought under control in a year or more.“When the post-pandemic office or campus population is half or fewer of the ‘old normal’ era, most existing food service facilities are going to be oversized,” Mac Dermott said. “It will take time to plan and physically alter facilities to be efficient and effective, decide which operations to alter or close, or initiate other arrangements to support the reduced population.”This will include rethinking the role and importance of on-site services, Mac Dermott says. “Solutions may range from simply providing snack-stocked coffee pantries to off-site commissary-supported compact cafes, remote ordering and delivery services or just consolidating stations in a café and repurposing unneeded seating space.”“Clarion Group has been collaborating with corporate, campus and other organizations engaged in planning their future services,” Mac Dermott said. “The solutions vary, depending on the nature of the organization, objectives, facilities and other factors. At this stage, our plans include an array of options, providing flexibility as the shape of the future becomes clear.”About Clarion Group:Clarion is an independent consulting firm, now in its 25th year of providing solutions and uncovering opportunities in food service, catering, conference and related hospitality services for companies, colleges and universities, government and international institutions. Clarion publishes Dining Insights, a newsletter for the managers and administrators responsible for their organizations’ food services and hospitality services.Contact:Tom Mac Dermott, FCSI, PresidentClarion GroupKingston, NH 03848-0158603/642-8011, info@clariongp.com