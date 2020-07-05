Village Box Cafe, LLC, the ultimate dining experience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Village Box Café Bar & Grill or "The Box," owned and operated by Village Box Cafe, LLC, is the ultimate dining experience. A full-service restaurant, bar, grill, and events venue space sure to delight.

A new way to dine and entertain, consisting of an in-house branded "bar & grill," themed events, lounges and bars, comedy, and dance nights.

The Company offer's such events as their highly anticipated "Food Bar," held nightly on the Box patio from 5-9 pm. From Taco night to Soulfood, Pasta, and Asian cuisine for $10.00 per person this hits the spot. Happy hour couldn't be any happier.

This modern, yet stylish and happening restaurant features three (3) areas of dining and entertainment space.

The main restaurant features a 200-person dining room complete with a walk-up bar and flat-screen TV's for your enjoyment. To a signature indoor performance stage for dine-in entertainment.

The second dining experience leads you to a "signature" outdoor patio known as "The Box." Private cabanas, an open-air "beer box," covered and open-air dining, and 24 flat screen TV's so you'll never miss a game or that special event. A stylish, upbeat environment awaits you at the patio Box.

The third dining experience leads you to a rooftop terrace which comes with rooftop seating, a walk-up bar, flat-screen TVs, and a signature dance floor open every Friday and Saturday nights.

While the Company is working hard to provide the ultimate dining experience their mission wouldn't be complete without your generous contributions.

Check out the Company's Kickstarter campaign over at http://kck.st/31U5DaP.

Or view their newly released commercial at https://vimeo.com/434846138.

For your generous contributions, they have assembled a worthwhile list of Perks.

From the Box to the Box Elite they have you covered.

Village Box Café Bar & Grill is owned and operated by Village Box Café, LLC, a California limited liability company. Its CEO, Oliver B. Mitchell III, has well over 30 years in corporate retail, government, and entertainment industry experience.

The Mission Statement of Village Box Café, LLC, is to provide "the ultimate dining experience" and with your contributions, they will fulfill their mission.

FYI, in the event you may not be able to contribute will you please help them spread the word and pass this campaign to a friend or place on your social media page?

Thank you for your interest in Village Box Café Bar & Grill.

All Rights Reserved. Copyright 2020.

Media Inquiries: oliver@villageboxcafe.com

Village Box Café LLC the un-ordinary bar and grill.