VEGAN BAKERY TO OPEN IN WAKE FOREST, NC

The vibrant North Carolina town of roughly 48,000 will welcome its first 100-percent plant-based bakery this fall 2020

WAKE FOREST , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Cakes Bake Shop, an all-vegan bakery is the first animal product-free bakery in the region. The bakery and ‘dessert bar’ will feature fresh baked doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, cakes, cookies, cupcakes, & dairy-free cheesecakes sourced from organic ingredients available for curbside pickup, delivery, wholesale, and in-store dining. The bake shop will also offer special event & wedding dessert catering services.

The bakery will be centrally located in the in the heart of the picturesque downtown historical district at 410 South White Street, Wake Forest, NC in the new PowerHouse Row building. PowerHouse Row is the first mixed use building of its kind in the downtown area.

‘We are excited to expand our operations and open our dream bakery in downtown Wake Forest. We look forward to bringing the community together, from Saturday morning family fun runs, holiday cookie decorating parties for the kids, and local musician nights. We are thrilled to share our passion for baking heathier sweets with the greater triangle region’ - Plant Cakes Bake Shop General Manager - Jess Reilly

Plant Cakes Bake Shop was created with a central mission to provide healthier delicious treats to everyone, including those choosing a plant-only diet, those with dietary sensitivities, allergies, or other intolerances. Everyone is welcome at Plant Cakes Bake Shop, where the menu is always dairy-free, egg-free, & plant-based.

Plant Cakes Bake shop wishes to thank the following partners instrumental in making the store-front bakery a reality, PowerHouse Row, LLC, Barker Realty, Inc, United Restaurant Supply Company, Hale Architecture PC , and North State Bank.

Established in February 2018 Plant Cakes Bake Shop, Inc is a North Carolina Corporation. Visit www.plantcakesbakeshop.com for more information or email customerservice@plantcakes.com, also checkout Plant Cakes Bake Shop on Facebook and Instagram.