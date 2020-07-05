St. Johnsbury/ Crash - Fatal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A403305
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at approximately 1723 hours
STREET: VT Route 18
TOWN: Waterford
CROSS STREETS: Lower Waterford Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Victor E. Kasica
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thornton, NH
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Deanna J Murphy
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thornton, NH
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: FLTRI
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 4, 2020 at approximately 1723 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 18 and Lower Waterford Rd in Waterford, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and rendered first aid to the operator and passenger.
Through investigation, Troopers learned that Victor Kasica, age 58 of Thornton, NH was traveling south on VT Route 18 when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve. This resulted in the motorcycle colliding with the guardrail near the intersection of Lower Waterford Road.
The motorcycle operator and his passenger, Deanna J. Murphy, died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision. The
motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson FLTRI, was totaled as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks
at 802-748-3111.