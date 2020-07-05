St. Johnsbury/ Crash - Fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A403305

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at approximately 1723 hours

STREET: VT Route 18

TOWN: Waterford

CROSS STREETS: Lower Waterford Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Victor E. Kasica

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thornton, NH

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Deanna J Murphy

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thornton, NH

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: FLTRI

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 4, 2020 at approximately 1723 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 18 and Lower Waterford Rd in Waterford, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and rendered first aid to the operator and passenger.

Through investigation, Troopers learned that Victor Kasica, age 58 of Thornton, NH was traveling south on VT Route 18 when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve. This resulted in the motorcycle colliding with the guardrail near the intersection of Lower Waterford Road.

The motorcycle operator and his passenger, Deanna J. Murphy, died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision. The

motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson FLTRI, was totaled as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks

at 802-748-3111.