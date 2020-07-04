BHERC “OPERATION LOVE” Pauses Holiday Weekend in Memorium to Lives Lost to Police Violence With Service to Community

Botham Jean Memorial Placard Independence Letter logo

A sobering reminder that there is no true independence until Black Lives Matter and there is true liberty and justice for all.

We weep, protest, detest the brutality and unlawful killing of Black men and women in America. We would be remiss if we did not reflect on the many lives lost and their right to liberty & justice.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, July 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announced today that their “Operation Love” initiative will pause to mark this holiday weekend in memory and honor of lives lost across the US to police violence. At a time when the country celebrates the independence of the United States, this weekend is also a reminder that many of her citizens are still seeking to enjoy the same benefits of freedom celebrated by this holiday. A reminder that there is no true independence until Black Lives Matter… until ALL Live Matter!

Weekend activities include a memorial display of markers that will be placed in memorial for each name honored at the BHERC home base at 1253 Longwood Ave., LA, CA 90019. BHERC will reach out to the homeless community in the names of 41 who represent the many others known and unknown lost to police violence with a distribution of essential personal hygiene kits on Saturday, July 4th to the Weingart Center in downtown Los Angeles at 1:00pm and Meal distribution to the homeless on Sunday, July 5th at 1:00pm.

BHERC “Operation Love” continues its mission to provide support and services to seniors, homeless and those with underlying health conditions during the COVID – 19 pandemic. A dedicated team of volunteers of all ages will assemble and distribute 300 personal hygiene kits filled with essential toiletries and health supplies to the clients at the Weingart Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. Some of the items included are gloves, hand sanitizer, face masks, lip chap and snacks. The team will also distribute 200 meals to the homeless in various locations in Los Angeles on Sunday and is scheduled to make three stops during the day at locations where homeless Angelenos are located. A special stop will be made to hold a birthday party for a homeless Angeleno named Kim who has never had a birthday party. At all locations BHERC “Operation Love” volunteers will set up tables and distribute the essential packets and lunches and share kindness and goodwill.

This outreach to the underserved and often forgotten continues to broaden a campaign that provides love and practical support that included services for the past three months by BHERC “Operation Love.” More than 6000 have been served to date. The packets for the homeless are prepared and delivered using City/State and CDC guidelines by a host of volunteers of all ages including the National Black Nurses Association. Contributors to the packets include the Barbershop Health Outreach Program Dr. Bill Releford, Founder, Mothers in Action, Tracy Mitchell, President and Larry Chatman, Production Coordinator, Record One Studio.

About BHERC “Operation Love” is a special initiative created by the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) in response to the growing need for both tangible, emotional support and supplies for seniors, those who are homeless and those with underlying health conditions caused by the COVID - 19 Pandemic. Volunteers and supporters from all ages, walks of life and professional disciplines, partner with

BHERC “Operation Love” to donate funds, collect and distribute essential personal goods and toiletries, make welfare checks, and bring encouragement. BHERC “Operation Love” has held 10 events since the start of the epidemic that included drives collecting 1200 blankets 6500 rolls of toilet paper; distributions of 6000 baskets of essential goods and meals and 2 online events reaching 2000 saluting front-line workers battling COVID-19. BHERC thanks all our volunteers and supporters. For more information log on to www.bherc.org

For additional information contact bherc@bherc.org or call 213.400.3489.

#BHERCStrongTogether

# # #

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.