www.STL.News - State of Publication

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STL.News domain name was purchased on February 29, 2016 and was launched shortly after buying the domain.

The domain was purchased by St Louis Media, LLC, which has since turned the publication over to STL.News, LLC.

The initial intention of the domain was to publish news relating to the St. Louis region. However, soon after launching the site, the owners decided to change the meaning of the acronym from St. Louis news to "States Top Leading News."

Initially, the news stories were content purchased from a principal news agency. As the major search engines continued to revise their algorithms, the material became penalized by the search engines devastating the traffic and search results of the published content. In January 2019, the owner of the publication deleted more than 90,000 news stories that the search engines viewed as duplicate content, creating additional damage to the publication's reputation with the search engines.

Since removing the duplicate content, the owners have developed their content and content sources offering news that is unbiased, timely, and respected by the major search engines for better online visibility.

As of today, the publication has more than 11,400 news stories and more than 550 resource pages. The news blog posts more than 70 articles per day and is frequently linked to by major publications and online resources, enhancing the online reputation of the news site.

Thus far, the publisher has refrained from advertisements, which annoy many readers. The cost to support the publication has been privately funded. However, readers can expect to see a few ads soon to help support the expense of increases the number of news stories published each day.

The publisher is seeking a corporate sponsor, which could help avoid the need for ads on the site.

The website is hosted, and designed by WebTech Group (WTG). WTG is a St Louis based web hosting and design firm retained by the new owners of the news site to help revise the site to the current state.

Potential sponsors can contact the principals listed on the website for more information.