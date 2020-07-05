Nuzuna Fitness Announces Top Franchise Executive Hire

Nuzuna Fitness

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Fitness announced today that experienced fitness industry franchising executive Chris Guaty has joined in the newly created position of Vice President of Corporate Franchising.

Most recently, Mr. Guaty served as Regional Franchise Sales Director for Row House. Row House is under the umbrella of Xponential fitness, which owns 8 of the top fitness franchise brands and is valued at 1 billion USD. He has extensive experience both in small business startups with his own studio, Freedom Ride Indoor Cycling, located in Newport Beach.

According to Nuzuna Fitness CEO Charles Laverty, this is a huge strategic hire for the fast-growing firm. “Chris has been crucial to the launch of over 300 fitness franchise studios over the past 2 years including his own, Freedom Ride Indoor Cycling. Franchise development and new business partnerships are at the forefront of our growth.”

Mr. Guaty is thrilled to join the new team at Nuzuna Fitness. He sees the huge growth potential for electro muscular stimulation (EMS) within the franchise fitness and physical therapy markets. “EMS is what has been missing in the fitness market. It adds a healing component to all workouts, which ultimately leads to a longer term and more sustainable workout model that is necessary in today’s fitness culture. I look forward to building out the Nuzuna Fitness Franchise model that we’ll begin to sell across the country starting in 2021”, says Guaty.

Mr. Guaty originally joined Xponential in December of 2018 as Regional Franchise Sales Manager for Club Pilates. He was responsible for helping owners drive revenue and reach profitability prior to opening their doors for all Pre-Sale studios nationwide. Throughout his time at Xponential, he managed facility openings and fast revenue growth for over 300 Xponential franchise studios for both their Club Pilates and Row House brands.

Under Mr. Guaty’s direction, the revenue growth coming out of pre-sale grew by 20% from previous years. His role transitioned over to the Row House team in August of 2019, where he was responsible for expanding their nationwide footprint from 50 to over 200 studios nationwide. Prior to coming on board with Xponential Fitness, Chris created and operated Freedom Ride Indoor Cycling, which he founded in 2014.

Chris graduated from Seattle University in 2001 with a double major, B.A. in both Public Relations and Spanish. Chris loves dogs, his Miami Dolphins and Liverpool Football Clubs as well as snowboarding and camping throughout California.

Founding in 2018, Nuzuna Fitness expects to have 17 locations by the end of 2020. The company reports that it expects to more than double locations to 35 total before the end of 2021. The Nuzuna Fitness System includes an optional electro muscular stimulation (EMS) technology. The company offers EMS incorporated into optional workout clothes that increase muscular stimulation of any workout 6-fold. Nuzuna offers fitness services at its own studios, and government and business wellness locations. Nuzuna Fitness locations offer classes, personal training and physical therapy both with and without EMS. They also sell a line of wellness products.