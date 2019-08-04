Charles Laverty Vows EMS Suits Will Boost Weekend Warrior Workouts

Athletes and celebrities have been using EMS suits for years. Charles Laverty's new startup plans to bring the technology to fitness studios across the US.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Laverty, founder and CEO of Nuzuna Zone Fitness, is proud to announce the grand opening of a state-of-the-art facility in Costa Mesa on August 15th. The Nuzuna Power Driven Training (PDT) System uses various training methods and combined with wireless Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) it offers the best results. The system gives trainers the flexibility to customize workouts to clients individually or within a group setting.

Electrical Muscle Stimulation has been backed by scientists and top-performing athletes for some time. It involves impulses being generated by a device and transmitted through electrodes to the muscles. The muscles are contracted forcefully by using these electric impulses, mimicking the way it is done by the brain.

At Nuzuna Zone Fitness, you will be able to wear a wireless Electro Muscular Stimulation (EMS) suit that gives you the benefits of a 2.5 to 3-hour workout in only 20 minutes. This breakthrough technology helps to increase your training efficiency, boost performance, burn more calories, and build muscle faster.

Charles Laverty stresses the benefits of EMS, saying “You’re able to achieve more intense muscle contractions through EMS training than you would during a normal workout.” You can work the muscles harder and longer due to less fatigue and mental effort. Research continues to uncover both medical and performance-related benefits of using EMS.

The Nuzuna Power Suit is the only fitness wearable that offers both a workout and recovery program. It is equipped with 20 pre-placed electrodes and sends your “real-time” data to a control box. This small control box attaches to the suit and deeply stimulates the muscles through conductive magnetic heads. Bluetooth is used to control the box, which means no wires restrict your movement.

EMS technology is effective when doing many different types of workouts. At Nuzuna Zone Fitness you can take four different types of classes - yoga, Pilates, weight training, or spin. All classes are run by trained professionals who provide motivation and monitor your experience to ensure your well-being. They can adjust your training program to suit your fitness goals.

Chief Executive Charles Laverty is a long-time healthcare advocate and business executive. Laverty believes that his Nuzuna Zone Fitness has an important role to play in combating the obesity pandemic and health problems associated with sedentary lifestyles and aging western demographics. "Healthcare is one our greatest problems." says Laverty, "The Nuzuna system dramatically increases the benefits of exercise which lowers one of the major barriers to people getting and staying healthy."

Athletes and celebrities have often secretly been using this type of technology for years but improvements in the technology and reduction in costs mean that the general public can now experience the benefits too. Charles Laverty says he plans the opening of several other locations in the near future.



