TOWIE star to share Instagram Secrets with UK businesses
James Lock of The Only Way Is Essex and Celebs Go Dating, has used lockdown to help hundreds of UK businesses and influencers to boost their Instagram brands.
Social media is such a huge part of business now. I wanted to share some of the lessons I’ve learned on my journey so that can help others.”ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reality TV star has joined forces with high profile business coach and speaker Adam Stott to create Instagram Secrets, a new program for entrepreneurs wanting to learn how to make an impact on the popular social media platform.
— James Lock
Together James and Adam, both from Essex, have nearly 1 million Instagram followers and are using their expertise to show firms how to grow their business and personal brands through the video and photo sharing social network giant, which has 26.9 million users worldwide.
Over the last few years, Adam has sold more than £50 million worth of products and services through social media and, in 2016, set up his own company – Big Business Events - to show other business owners how to use social media to develop and grow their business.
He said: “I interviewed James at one of my live events and was really impressed with his detailed knowledge and commercial attitude to business. That led to a discussion about the valuable information we could share with business owners who want to become successful on Instagram quickly.
“When lockdown came into effect, it meant our schedules were a bit more relaxed and we pressed ahead to create and produce this great product that can help anyone regardless, of their experience.”
James added: “Business, fitness and travel are my passions and social media is such a huge part of business now that I wanted to share some of the lessons I’ve learned on my journey so that can help others. I’m careful about which projects I work on, but this is something I wanted to do because I’ve seen the impact Adam has at his events.”
Instagram Secrets is an online training program that covers: how to gain more likes, followers and engagement; what content works for your audience; how to approach brands and understand brand deals; time saving and content optimising apps that can help; and how to use Instagram to generate more sales. For more information, visit: https://lockiesinstasecrets.com
