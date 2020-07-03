Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,487 in the last 365 days.

TOWIE star to share Instagram Secrets with UK businesses

Adam Stott and James Lock

Adam Stott and James Lock

James Lock of The Only Way Is Essex and Celebs Go Dating, has used lockdown to help hundreds of UK businesses and influencers to boost their Instagram brands.

Social media is such a huge part of business now. I wanted to share some of the lessons I’ve learned on my journey so that can help others.”
— James Lock
ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reality TV star has joined forces with high profile business coach and speaker Adam Stott to create Instagram Secrets, a new program for entrepreneurs wanting to learn how to make an impact on the popular social media platform.

Together James and Adam, both from Essex, have nearly 1 million Instagram followers and are using their expertise to show firms how to grow their business and personal brands through the video and photo sharing social network giant, which has 26.9 million users worldwide.

Over the last few years, Adam has sold more than £50 million worth of products and services through social media and, in 2016, set up his own company – Big Business Events - to show other business owners how to use social media to develop and grow their business.

He said: “I interviewed James at one of my live events and was really impressed with his detailed knowledge and commercial attitude to business. That led to a discussion about the valuable information we could share with business owners who want to become successful on Instagram quickly.

“When lockdown came into effect, it meant our schedules were a bit more relaxed and we pressed ahead to create and produce this great product that can help anyone regardless, of their experience.”

James added: “Business, fitness and travel are my passions and social media is such a huge part of business now that I wanted to share some of the lessons I’ve learned on my journey so that can help others. I’m careful about which projects I work on, but this is something I wanted to do because I’ve seen the impact Adam has at his events.”

Instagram Secrets is an online training program that covers: how to gain more likes, followers and engagement; what content works for your audience; how to approach brands and understand brand deals; time saving and content optimising apps that can help; and how to use Instagram to generate more sales. For more information, visit: https://lockiesinstasecrets.com

Emma Speirs
Ballyhoo PR
+44 7540 944785
email us here

You just read:

TOWIE star to share Instagram Secrets with UK businesses

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.