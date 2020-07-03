Ascent Advisers Advises On The Sale Of Firstbeat Analytics To Garmin
HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firstbeat Analytics Oy has been acquired by Garmin Ltd. Firstbeat Analytics is the leading provider of physiological analytics to wearables. Firstbeat Analytics provides the most advanced analytics and metrics in the areas of stress, sleep, VO2 max, training status/load, training effect, respiration rate, calories burned and much more, allowing users to make better, more informed decisions about training, fitness and recovery.
Prior to the sale to Garmin, Firstbeat Analytics was demerged from Firstbeat Technologies. Going forward, Firstbeat Technologies will focus on the growing corporate wellness and professional sports businesses. Firstbeat Analytics is headquartered in Jyvaskyla, Finland, and will remain operating in this facility.
Ascent Advisers advised Firstbeat Technologies and the selling shareholders in the transaction. This sale of a wearable technology company highlights our software transaction capabilities.
Further information:
Firstbeat's press release
Garmin's press release
Ascent Advisers is an independent technology investment banking boutique. For more information, visit https://aadvisers.com/.
Contact
Prior to the sale to Garmin, Firstbeat Analytics was demerged from Firstbeat Technologies. Going forward, Firstbeat Technologies will focus on the growing corporate wellness and professional sports businesses. Firstbeat Analytics is headquartered in Jyvaskyla, Finland, and will remain operating in this facility.
Ascent Advisers advised Firstbeat Technologies and the selling shareholders in the transaction. This sale of a wearable technology company highlights our software transaction capabilities.
Further information:
Firstbeat's press release
Garmin's press release
Ascent Advisers is an independent technology investment banking boutique. For more information, visit https://aadvisers.com/.
Contact
Ascent Advisers
email us here
+1 312 796 8750