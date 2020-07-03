Route 146 North lane split, weekend closure of Route 104 in North Smithfield scheduled for July 10

On July 10, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will install a lane split on Route 146 North and conduct a weekend closure of Route 104 as part of a $13.9 million design-build project to replace the structurally deficient Farnum Pike Bridge, which carries Route 146 over Farnum Pike/Route 104 in North Smithfield.

Travel lanes on Route 146 will be shifted and narrowed with one lane open on each side of the split. Drivers should reduce speed but not stop or suddenly change lanes at the split – all lanes go through.

In order to accommodate the first phase of bridge demolition, Route 104 at the bridge will be detoured from 3 a.m. Saturday, July 11 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 12. Local detours will be signed.

The new lane split also requires the temporary closure of Exit 11 on Route 146 until November. Signage will be posted in advance to use Exit 10 (Route 146A) instead and follow Route 146A to Route 104.

The lane split will be in place until this fall, when a similar lane shift and lane split will be needed on Route 146 South at this interchange.

A design-build contract allows RIDOT to accelerate the project with design and initial construction activities happening at the same time. The project will be done in Summer 2022.

The Farnum Pike Bridge was built in 1958 and carries approximately 40,000 vehicles per day. It has been rated structurally deficient for more than 20 years. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather. The replacement of the Farnum Pike Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.