New EP, Collaboration Sessions Vol I, Released in Partner With Future x Sounds

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New EP, Collaboration Sessions Vol I, released as a part of Future x Sounds: Virtual Sessions. It has been pre-released through a virtual festival featuring interviews and exclusive performances.

This 4-track EP was created to shift the spotlight onto local artists, community-makers, and activists, as well as raising funds for organizations doing outstanding work on the ground to help minorities affected by COVID19 and fighting for social justice.

With a strong social message, each track on the album features special collaborations and supports a different cause selected by producing artist and Future x Sounds Community Director, Dr. Shamell Bell, (an original member of Black Lives Matter).

The EP includes the following socially reflective tracks - “Maybe” by Black Milk, “Question On My Mind” by Georgia Anne Muldrow, “Y.B.B (Young, Black, Beautiful)” by Chris Dave, and “Away From You” by Tank & The Bangas. The Detroit Justice Center, Beauty 2 The Streetz, Campaign Zero, and The Trombone Shorty Foundation respectively, are supported through these singles.

“Music has the ability to transform emotions and communicate messages of love and unity, reaching the deepest recesses of our minds,” says Gina Belafonte, an activist performer with Future x Sounds.

Collaboration Sessions Vol I is available now. Follow Future x Sounds on Facebook for virtual sessions. For more information, visit their website.

About Future x Sounds

Future x Sounds™ is the result of a collaborative effort between a like-minded community of producers, promoters, curators, and iconic artists across the country. Launched in 2019, the music and art series provides iconic, award-winning, and socially conscious artists the opportunity to share their vision, shift the spotlight onto their talented peers, and celebrate their communities. Future x Sounds™ is an authentic window into a like-minded artistic global community that stands for the sounds of music and for the sounds of global change. Future x Sounds: Virtual Sessions are in partnership with 5-time Grammy-nominated and 2-time Grammy-awarded Chris Dave, Grammy-nominated Tank and The Bangas, and Georgia Anne Muldrow, and widely- acclaimed hip hop artist Black Milk.

