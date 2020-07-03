FATJOE Launch Niche Edits Service
FATJOE has launched a brand new niche edits service, offering the opportunity to benefit from natural, targeted in-content links within aged, indexed posts.
This service is great when coupled with Blogger Outreach. A great way to vary your link profile and give great signals to Google!”BIRMINGHAM, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannock based link building and content creation agency, FATJOE is delighted to confirm the launch of a brand new niche edits service. This innovative content service is designed to provide in-content links and mentions within aged blog posts shared on authoritative domains.
A simple, three-step process
The niche edits service comprises a straightforward three-step process. The first, the outreach phase, involves the client providing an anchor text and target URLs. The outreach team will then set about scouring the web for suitable sites and contact website owners to complete the negotiation process. The aim is to add value to existing blog posts, which are relevant to the anchor text and URL. The second stage is overseen by FATJOE’s experienced writing team. Creative, talented writers will take the brief and sprinkle their magic, crafting unique, original content to incorporate the link naturally and enhance the value of the post. Finally, the client will be able to access their niche edit placements via their interactive dashboard. The dashboard features an insight into full domain authority metrics.
Niche edits benefits
Competition is fierce, and companies and organisations are looking for ways to get ahead and stand out with original, targeted, cutting-edge marketing techniques. FATJOE’s niche edits service offers an effective strategy for adding value to aged posts, boosting rankings and achieving outreach objectives. With this service, the outreach team secures links and mentions on sites that have been outreached in the past and possess high domain authority. All links are slotted in seamlessly within relevant blog posts. The writing team is proficient in creating original, fresh and engaging content, which is relevant both to the host site and the client link and anchor. The goal is to provide natural mentions and internal links within indexed and aged posts that already have authority. Clients can expect magazine-quality content with fast turnaround times and competitive pricing as standard. FATJOE has joined forces with Ahref’s API to avoid duplicate links. There is a wide range of pricing options on offer to cater for all budgets and requirements.
About FATJOE
FATJOE was founded in 2012 and has since become one of the world’s largest link building and content creation services agencies. Based in Cannock, Staffordshire, the company works on campaigns for more than 5,000 agencies, taking on briefs from clients from countries all over the world. With the new niche edits service, FATJOE is offering customers the opportunity to incorporate a new and exciting development within content and outreach campaigns by adding value to aged blog posts. This is a service designed to work alongside blogger outreach and content production to boost rankings and increase the impact of indexed posts.
Anyone who wishes to find out more about niche edits, pricing options or the content or link building services offered by FATJOE is encouraged to get in touch.
