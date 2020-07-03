Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology and Forecast to 2025

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market by Service Type (Network Security, Data Security, Identity & Access Security, Cloud Security), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Speech Recognition, Image Processing), by Application (Anomaly Detection, Firewall, Intrusion Detection, Distributed Denial of Services, Data Loss Prevention, Web Filtering), by Geography (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Brazil, Mexico) – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2025

Artificial intelligence is playing a crucial role in cyber security by identifying threats and protecting organizations’ data from lethal cyber-attacks. It speeds up the process of noticing attacks and enables organizations to adopt predictive measures in combating cyber-crimes.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market will register a 27.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 23100 million by 2025, from $ 8802.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Other

Machine learning is taking the most market percentage, with over 69% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Other

BFSI, government and IT & telecom segments occupied the largest market share, while healthcare, aerospace and defense and other industries are expected to grow at a steady speed in future.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BAE Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Cisco

FireEye

Check Point

Fortinet

Symantec

IBM

Juniper Network

RSA Security

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security by Players

4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

Continued……………………

