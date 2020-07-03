Miami-Dade Curfew B-Roll News Bulletin | Gloria Estefan "Put on Your Mask" | Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower Lighting

Miami-Dade Curfew Tower Lighting: World's Largest Electronic Flag LED Lyrics, "Put on Your Mask," by Gloria Estefan, Glow on Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Miami-Dade Curfew Tower Lighting: World's Largest Electronic Flag & LED Lyrics, "Put on Your Mask," by Gloria Estefan, Glow on Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News

COVID-19 Musical Face Mask Message Lights Up Sky with World’s Largest Electronic U.S. Flag

Paramount superstructure will glow nightly with the nation’s largest LED U.S. Flag. It is the official curfew signal to all businesses, reminding them to close and to all citizens to remain home.” — Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi.

MIAMI, FL, USA, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In concert with Miami-Dade County’s just-implemented nightly curfew and its mandatory face mask law, the lyrics to Gloria Estefan’s just-released COVID-19 musical public service message, “Put on Your Mask,” will illuminate the city’s skyline during its official 10 p.m. Stars & Stripes Curfew Tower Lighting at the new 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami.

VO: (02:23) Tower Lighting

“The futuristic Paramount superstructure – the sixth-tallest building south of New York -- will glow nightly with the nation’s largest LED lyrics and electronic American Flag display,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi. “It is the official curfew signal to all businesses, reminding them to close and to all citizens to remain home.”

Paramount Miami's vertical streams of fluttering red and white LED stripes are 693-feet tall, according to Kodsi. He says, “At the top of the 60-story building is a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide field of five-pointed stars that are blended with a ticker-tape read-out of the lyrics to Estefan’s new song, ‘Put on Your Mask.’”

Paramount, which is equipped with the world’s most-advanced L.E.D. animation system, is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is currently America’s largest construction project, the nation’s second-largest real estate development, and the city’s new retail, restaurant, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex

Many states and cities, including Miami and Dade County, have instituted face covering laws.

VO: (03:50) Music Video

“Put on Your Mask” is a parody conveying a serious public health message. It is set to the music of Estefan’s 1989 blockbuster hit, “Get on Your Feet.” But now, in 2020, the lyrics are solemnly different.

“They say stay home, please don’t go outside, there’s no use dying,” sings Estefan.

(IN: 03:50) “Put on your mask, when you go out in public. Put on your mask

(OQ: 04:00) help save the world from COVID.”

Soundbite: (00:47 – 01:03) Gloria Estefan

(IN: 00:47) “We are using Paramount Miami Worldcenter's LED animation system to help spread the word up in the sky with a gleaming patriotic

beacon and a global

(OQ: 01:03) message. Put on your mask! Put on your mask.

VO: (03:50) Music Video | Song Writer’s Inspiration

The 62-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman explains who inspired her to write the song.

“A close friend of mine is an infectious disease doctor,” says Estefan. “She asked me to come up with something whimsical, musical, but meaningful to remind people of the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Hispanic & African-American Health Concerns

The Grammy-winning Estefan, who was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, emphasizes that just-released statistics show that Hispanic and Black Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other population sectors.

She adds, “There is a lack of public awareness in some of these communities and that's why we're using the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which is in the heart of Miami -- America's 10th most heavily-Hispanic populated city to transmit a public health message that can be seen for miles, from every direction.”

There are 38-million African-Americans and 52-million Hispanic-Americans, according to the U.S. Census

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports many Hispanic and African-Americans work in the restaurant, hospitality and other service industries where they come in contact with many t people -- increasing their odds of contracting the virus.

The CDC stresses, many of these people also lack adequate healthcare resources and are prone to infection due to pre-existing cardiac, diabetic and respiratory conditions.

VO: (02:23) Curfew Light Show

The Miami-Dade County just instituted a 10 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. The lighting system contains more than 14,000 light emitting diodes. It costs $3-million and took 10-months to install.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s “Put on Your Mask” two-minute curfew light show starts at 10:00 p.m. It will remain active until further notice.

Most Heavily-Amenitized Residential Tower

Paramount is considered the world’s most heavily-amentized residential tower.

Amongst its 41 amenities, is America's largest urban deck. It is four-acres of pools, villas, bungalows and a soccer field built atop the building’s seven-floor garage--overlooking downtown.

Jetsons-Style SkyPort

Paramount Miami’s 60th floor SkyDeck is built to be modified in the future to serve as America’s first Jetsons-style flying car Skyport.

High-Rise Homes

In all, there are 569 high-rise homes at Paramount, of which 26 are penthouses. Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

Paramount opened earlier this year. Miami Worldcenter completion date is 2023.

Soundbites

