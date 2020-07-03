Public Media Solution launching free Digital Marketing Counselling for Job seekers

Public Media Solution - SEO company in Pune Salary in digital marketing Career In Digital Marketing - Public Media Solution

Career In Digital Marketing

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have successfully reached an age where you simply cannot escape digital marketing! Even as you read this on your digital device, you are being an essential component of the digital field of marketing.

This increasing need for digital marketing has resulted in the creation of and demand for digital marketing jobs. More and more businesses are approaching digital marketing companies for handling their accounts, resulting in the creation of more jobs and opportunities for aspirants.

Building a digital marketing career is the need of the hour. It is safe to say that the onus of marketing has now shifted to digital platforms.

Especially in India, market digitization is taking place at a lightning speed. There are a plethora of job opportunities in the field of digital marketing. Especially in the economic hubs, new opportunities are constantly being created that help you build your digital marketing career.

Pune is hailed as the IT capital of India. It has embraced digital marketing with open arms, creating several digital marketing jobs in Pune. If you are willing to build your career in digital marketing in Pune, there are many reputed agencies waiting for your application!

Public Media Solution is one such digital marketing company in Pune where you can head to build your career. Right from PR to SEO content writing, you can land a fulfilling digital marketing job in the firm according to the skills you possess.

Similarly, if you live in the Silicon Valley of India, you can look for the best digital marketing jobs in Bangalore. If you live in the ever-hustling financial capital of India, you can look for digital marketing jobs in Mumbai. No matter which city you are in, you can rest assured about finding a digital marketing job best suited for you.

However, why choose digital marketing as a career option?

Why Choose Digital Marketing As A Career Option?

Digital marketing has emerged as a mammoth career option with new opportunities being created at a considerable speed. Today, college graduates prefer digital marketing jobs as compared to building a career in traditional marketing.

However, why should one choose digital marketing as a career option? Here are some of the major reasons for the same:

1. Online Presence Of Businesses

We are living in the year 2020. Digitization has seeped into every business and every sector of the industry. This has resulted in a widespread online presence of businesses.

2. Ever-evolving Field

The field of digital marketing is fairly new. Though it has come really far, a lot is still remaining to be discovered. There are new technological innovations and upgrades in the realm of digital marketing every now and then.

3. Pool Of Skills

Digital marketing is not restricted to a specific skill set. It holds opportunities for individuals possessing varied skills. Let’s understand this with an example.

If there is a prominent SEO company in Bangalore, its team of employees will possess a varied set of skills. There will be content writers drafting SEO-friendly content. There will be SEO experts trying their best to get their clients’ websites rank high up on SERPs. There will be analysts to analyze the progress made.

3. Boom In Digital Economy

As compared to the traditional marketing economy, the digital marketing economy is making a far better and more sustainable growth. This results in the creation of new jobs and opportunities.

How much a Digital Marketer Earn - So here comes the response to the most foreseen question. The pay significantly relies upon the kind of company, organization, based on skills and your job. Here, we give you a general thought with regards to what you can anticipate

What Are The Major Roles In Digital Marketing?

There are many roles you can play and designations you can hold on building a career in digital marketing. This essentially depends on your area of expertise, skills, and experience.

1. Web Developer/Designer

Websites are arguably the most important asset of digital marketing. A website is often the first impression that a business makes on its potential customers.

2. SEO Executive

An SEO executive is an individual responsible for making the clients’ websites rank high up the search engine results pages (SERPs). Just like physically producing an item is incomplete without marketing, simply building a website is incomplete without good SEO.

As an SEO Executive, you will be required to get more traction and traffic on to your clients’ websites with a good mix of on-page and off-page SEO. You will also be responsible to:

• Ensure the content posted on websites is SEO-friendly

• Undertake keyword research

• Search efficient SEO tools

• Build and submit sitemaps



3. Social Media Manager

As the name suggests, a social media manager is responsible to manage the social media activities of the clients. As a social media manager, you will be required to overlook the social media account created for your clients. You will also be required to make innovative social media strategies, build interactive social media posts, and let them reach as many people as possible.

4. SEM Expert

SEM (Search Engine Marketing) expert is the individual responsible for creating brief ads created for browsers while they are on a search engine. As an SEM expert, you are essentially treading on a thin line between highly stimulating and highly irritating ads. You need to ensure that the ads you create do not hamper the browser’s experience and encourage them to click on your ads.

5. Content Marketer

As the name suggests, a content marketer is responsible for the creation and management of all the content put up on the digital platforms.

6. Digital Marketing Manager

A digital marketing manager can safely be called the boss of digital marketing. They are the ones responsible for all the activities performed by their team in the field of digital marketing.



