Bahamas Tourism Mobile App Launches

The Islands Of The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation’s new, free mobile app provides an easy to use resource and tool for consumers planning a visit to The Islands Of The Bahamas. Key features of the app include: downloadable island guides, flight charter request processing and recommendations based on the user’s geo-location within The Bahamas. It also highlights current deals, Bahamas.com blog posts, an interactive map and suggests top activities for adventure, relaxation and romance.

DOWNLOADABLE ISLAND GUIDES

The Bahamas consists of 16 major islands, each offering a unique, tropical experience, from the luxury of Nassau Paradise Island to the seclusion of the Out Islands. “The Islands Of The Bahamas” mobile app features downloadable island guides for each that include details and booking resources for hotels, activities, events and transportation. They also highlight current weather and must-experience destinations and activities on each island.

FLIGHT CHARTER REQUEST

With over 700 islands and cays, The Bahamas is a prime island hopping destination. And, with “The Islands Of The Bahamas” mobile app, it’s easier than ever to charter inter-island flights. App users select group size, where they are traveling to and from and their travel dates, which is then submitted within the app. Within 24 hours, app users will receive flight confirmation time and the total cost for the group with next steps to finalize the booking.

GEO-LOCATION CAPABILITIES

To support travelers’ interest in discovering local favorites and taking ownership of their itinerary, the mobile app uses geo-location to help visitors discover restaurants, activities, national parks, historical monuments and more close to them. Upon arrival in any of The Bahamas’ 16 major islands, app users can also unlock a geofencing-generated postcard to share with friends and family.

The Islands Of The Bahamas mobile app is free to download on IOS and Android devices.

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 55 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands Of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/TravelBahamas/ ), YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/VisitTheBahamas ) or Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/VisitTheBahamas/ ) to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.