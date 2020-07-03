TheAppLabb donates a gift of $20,000 to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation along with Srinarayanathas Foundation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this exceptional unprecedented time, it's a matter of privilege to be in a position to spread happiness in the local community. The act of giving to the ones who need it the most can be an immense source of inspiration. Last week, TheAppLabb's CEO, Kundan Joshi along with Muraly Srinarayanathas, Deputy Chair, Srinarayanathas Foundation presented a gift of $20,000 in a socially distant way to the Sandra Hawken, President and CEO, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation supports a lot of amazing programs aimed at creating a world of possibilities for kids and youth of diverse groups with disabilities through specialized programs, clinical care, rehabilitation and complex care. The donation was made to provide support towards research, programs and services for these kids.

TheAppLabb and Srinarayanathas Foundation joined hands for the inaugural Paddle for Good Charity Tournament held earlier in March 2020, an initiative to donate up to $20,000 for a charity or non-profit of choice. TheAppLabb won the table-tennis tournament and chose the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation as their charity.

Kundan Joshi, TheAppLabb's CEO said, "It feels incredibly privileged especially in today's times of greater need, to contribute towards a great local cause. TheAppLabb's purpose is to enable technology and innovation to deliver positive social impact and it's our honor to contribute to an organization that creates innovative programs to support and empower kids with disabilities. It feels great to have made a meaningful difference in the lives of these wonderful kids."

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital creates a world of possibility by supporting children and youth living with disability, medical complexity, illness and injury. Holland Bloorview is a top 40 Canadian research hospital that is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and serves over 7,500 families annually. Website: www.hollandbloorview.ca/

About TheAppLabb

TheAppLabb is a Toronto based mobile innovation company focused on strategy, design and development of exceptional apps that create impact and drive business outcomes. TheAppLabb's SaaS based platforms provide built-in intelligence and scalability to help retailers, consumer goods companies, healthcare companies etc. transform their digital journey. Over 13 years, TheAppLabb has built more than 500 apps with their passion and expertise in technology helping businesses master their domain and mark themselves as leaders of the future. Website: www.theapplabb.com/

