Primary Care Needs New Innovations In Technology To Meet Growing Demands
EINPresswire.com/ -- In this fast-paced world, with everyone striving for success and time being equated with money, often the health of a person takes a back seat. The proverb health is wealth is, more often than not, simply brushed under the carpet. However, with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, people are becoming more cautious and conscious regarding their health. This can be seen as a positive byproduct of the pandemic.
The governments of various countries are working meritoriously to fight this virus. They are ensuring that the lockdown restrictions are strictly adhered to, by providing health advisories and guidelines to people at regular intervals. Most importantly they are undertaking measures to strengthen the health care system whose long drawn shortcomings are becoming vehemently apparent during this global virus outbreak.
Appeals have been made to bring about crucial changes with greater emphasis placed on undertaking innovations. The attempt of this article would be to understand the importance of innovations to ensure the continued relevance of the primary healthcare system, in the face of growing demands, not only in the COVID era but also in the post COVID world space.
What Is Primary Care?
Before directly diving any further, let us first try to understand what constitutes primary care and its underlying importance. Primary care is the first point of contact between a patient and the healthcare system that provides the individuals, all the information and resources required to guarantee optimal health outcomes.
Robust healthcare systems lower the health costs, improves the overall population health, ensures higher patient satisfaction, lowers the unnecessary hospital admissions, and leads to a greater overall socioeconomic equity.
However, it is important to note that the only way any healthcare system can cope up with the growing risks posed by new diseases is by ensuring that there are timely innovations.
The innovations In Healthcare
In order to grasp the importance of innovations in health care systems in its totality, mentioned below are few important ones:
Mobility Solutions
Information is the most vital component in the health care systems. Patient details, health conditions, diagnostic reports, prescriptive data are just a few examples of them. It is not an easy task to maintain such huge amounts of data with quality and accuracy.
• Better Management of Patient Records
With the patients’ records being saved in a more systematic way, it is easier for the doctors to access information about the patient during emergencies and also revises the information as required.
• Examination of The Patient
Nowadays, smartphones have a number of different applications that help in measuring heart rates, blood pressure, diabetes levels, and more, which in turn cuts the clinical decision-making time by half.
• Remote Monitoring
Enterprise mobility solutions also help in reducing the number of unnecessary visits to the physician as the doctor can be easily contacted virtually. Many a times, patients are not in a state to travel longer distances, in such cases, health care facilities can provide care via remote patient care solutions.
Telehealth
A few studies suggest that tele-health is of extremely beneficial especially rural settings that do not have the same facilities or access to resources as the metropolitan cities do. For example, Indianapolis based health company, WellPoint, carried out a consultation program whereby patients can receive a full assessment through a video chat with the physician. This reduces the cost of traveling and also saves up on the cost of admitting staff and makes the entire process cost-efficient as well as effective.
E–Prescriptions
Electronic prescriptions have become increasingly popular among patients and physicians alike as it helps in eliminating ambiguities, errors, and duplication.
• Optimizes the Nursing Activity
It is not possible for a human to remember a ton of information without the risk of errors. An enterprise mobility solution simplifies their tedious jobs by keeping better track of the patients’ records and medications. It also helps in avoiding a mix up of medications of patients, alerts them about the time medications are to be given or tests to be conducted.
Sensor Technology
Piloted by an increase in the popularity of wearable devices, the market of wearable app development has tripled over the past four years. The device market is growing at a rate of 16.4% every year. Some of the examples are the wearable fitness trackers that are equipped with sensors that detect a person’s heart rate level that is synced with smartphones or smartwatches.
Some wearable application development companies have also developed smartwatches that have the ability to measure ECGs.
Pharmacogenomics/Genome Sequencing
Pharmacogenomics is the study of how the genes of a particular individual respond to certain drugs. The concept of personalized medicine has changed the entire scenario of the health care industry. They did this by tailoring treatment plans to patients who are anticipating the onset of a particular disease by taking into consideration the genetic makeup of an individual. This makes the entire process of diagnosis more efficient and accurate. Pharmacogenomics can help save billions of dollars by preventing misdiagnosis, readmissions, and unnecessary costs.
3D Models to Shorten Surgeries
Detailed operations are usually risky as well as complicated, putting the patient at higher risk. In order to counter such risks to some extent, a number of hospitals are resorting to 3D operating model technology that allows a surgeon to practice complex operations beforehand. Practicing beforehand gives the advantage of already knowing what to do and also allows the surgeons to test innovative practices that reduce the risk later and also consumes less time when actually performing the operation.
Conclusion
Innovation is a constant process; better technology will improve the existing offerings of the healthcare system while at the same time revolutionizing the industry. The results of new and efficient applications can forever change how patients are treated worldwide.
Even in today’s time of distress, innovation is what awaits the invention of a vaccine. More than ever, it is important to better integrate healthcare with the technology to ensure quality accessibility to all.
Author: Ram Prasad Modalavalasa
Author: Ram Prasad Modalavalasa
