WESTBANK ICON MAKES A MOVE UPTOWN WITH GRAB & GEAUX CONCEPT
Easy in-and-out Facility Serves A&W’s World-famous Chicken Salad and Meals-to-Go from Historic Caterer’s Beloved RecipesNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Gustin, Owner and Culinary Director at A&W Catering, celebrating its 50th anniversary in Gretna, will open a shop on Magazine Street in the Uptown neighborhood in New Orleans in August 2020. The store will sell its original, world-famous chicken salad — as well as new fusion flavors, such as muffuletta, blue cheese, and cranberry-pecan — in sandwiches, wraps, and dips. In addition, Gustin has created a meals-to-go menu — individual and family-sizes — from his top ten catering recipes. The Gretna company, known for its finger sandwiches, will also expand its catering business.
Half a century ago, A&W Catering opened its doors in Gretna. John Gustin, who came from a supermarket and grocer’s background, bought A&W in 2001. Retaining original employees, Gustin has been able to create a seamless link to the founders. “In the competitive New Orleans food market, heritage is important,” says Gustin. “People know we’re good on the Westbank. We sell over 60,000 finger sandwiches between Christmas and Mardi Gras. We think our brand recognition and specialty foods will be a big hit in New Orleans.”
Over the years, A&W became famous for its chicken salad. However, the company never offered its sandwiches to retailers. In 2019, A&W began selling fresh sandwiches into convenience shops on the Westbank. The Jefferson Parish Courthouse sells hundreds of sandwiches and frozen meals created by A&W every week. The company has been aggressively expanding into local hotel refrigerators, with fresh offerings for visitors looking for more than bland, vacuum-packed products from corporate vendors.
Mr Gustin says, “Several demographic shifts have created the perfect environment for a ‘grab and go’ concept. We focus on individual meals and family-style dinners, a market that large grocery stores have tried to fulfill, but fall short of in taste and food quality. We will make sandwiches and meals fresh daily using only local ingredients.”
Also, designers have created the for a quick in-and-out experience. “Creating the shop during a pandemic has encouraged us to build with customer safety in mind,” says Gustin. The shop is too small for seating inside, but an adjacent park is a perfect place to bring a picnic. The first 500 customers will receive a free picnic basket upon checkout.
Grab & Geaux is a New Orleans fresh meals-to-go and catering concern with a 50-year-old heritage on the Westbank. Contact Morgan Molthrop at 504-657-6670 or go to www.awcateringservices.com.
