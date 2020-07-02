Major breakthrough technology in the project management space
A new “intelligent” project management and collaboration platform is offering a disruptive new technology that will change the way teams organize their work.
I'm excited and looking forward to witness the impact and changes with what we've created. The feedback we have from Beta users and our first customers are pretty impressive.”LISBOA, PORTUGAL, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A young Portuguese startup, planless.io, founded by Grégory STOOS a French entrepreneur, has just launched a new “intelligent” project management and collaboration platform offering, to companies all over the world, a disruptive new technology that will change the way companies and teams organize their work.
— Grégory STOOS
The project management space is flooded with tools, each one offering its unique way of managing projects and all competing for the best user experience. All these tools offer great ways to organize tasks, centralize information, and collaborate efficiently.
It is a very difficult task for any business to choose the right solution and it is years now that this space has not seen something brand new that could change the way teams organize and manage their work.
Planless.io created a tool that leverages Artificial intelligence to automatically plan work, allocate resources, and manage people’s workload. It is capable to find out, within millions or more possibilities, the best organization in a matter of milliseconds and to recalculate it at any change.
Until today, planning, tasks assignment, and workload management have all been managed manually and are very time-consuming and unoptimized. The rise of Agile methodologies aims to counter-balance these issues with more or less success.
The technological breakthrough proposed by planless.io will not only save a lot of time, make teams more productive, and allow them to focus on working the plan instead of planning the work; it also offers new possibilities in terms of work management that could see the emergence of new methodologies or improve actual ones.
The founder Gregory STOOS mentioned: “I'm excited and looking forward to witness the impact and changes with what we've created. The feedback we have from Beta users and our first customers are pretty impressive. They see on average a 30% increase in productivity and efficiency on their work if they were using other tools before and 65% on average for the ones new to project management tools. We’re very excited!”
The company is based in Lisbon, Portugal, and is actively looking for the right investors.
Grégory STOOS: “We are 100% bootstrapped and created this from our sweat and own funds in the last two and a half years. We are now looking to find the right partners to expand globally and put in place all the resources and support needed to help millions of companies benefit from what we have to offer”.
Planless.io not only offers its algorithm to plan work but proposes an all-in-one project management and collaboration platform that enables teams and companies to get their businesses to the next level.
