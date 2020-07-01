Hoyer Statement on Russia's Constitutional Referendum

“Because of its unfree and rigged process, we may never know the real results of the constitutional referendum in Russia. But the outcome will surely be many more years of dictatorial rule by Vladimir Putin, an autocrat with an iron grip over his people and whose record of aggression and human rights violations rivals that of the czars of old. This is the man praised and admired by President Trump. This is the man who tried to infiltrate and undermine our election in order to help put Donald Trump in the White House. This is the man whom our intelligence agencies allege offered monetary rewards to the Taliban to kill American service-members, and whom President Trump refuses to confront, let alone warn.

“As former Chair of the Helsinki Commission at the end of the Cold War and in the years that followed, I saw firsthand how Russians yearned to move past the era of autocrats and into an age of democracy. Vladimir Putin and his oligarchic cronies have denied them that possibility for twenty years. I continue to stand in solidarity with all those who still strive for freedom in Russia and for the chance to chart a democratic future. The House will continue to do its part to prevent Vladimir Putin from interfering in our democracy here at home and committing aggression against our allies around the world.”