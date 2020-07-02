New Book Promises to Help People Live a Successful and Balanced Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of A F.R.E.S.H. Start: The 5 Secrets for Creating the “Total You” by mind and body health expert Collette Chambers Ogrizovic.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2COW9Tv
A F.R.E.S.H. Start reveals how you can have it all by creating the foundation to have the life you want using Collette Chambers Ogrizovic’s expertise and F.R.E.S.H. concept to guide you. In these pages, you will discover how to manage finances, balance responsibilities, take better care of your health, overcome tragedy, build better relationships, and much more!
“I went from almost losing my mind and almost everything I had worked so hard to achieve,” says Collette, “to being restored to a balanced life with success and happiness.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Collette Chambers Ogrizovic has been a motivational speaker for over a decade. In creating a blueprint for her own life, she learned that balance, success, and happiness is attainable. She created the Total You F.R.E.S.H concept by concentrating on the five pillars of F.R.E.S.H. – Finance, Relationship, Education, Spirituality and Health. Collette has built a framework that has gotten her through the best of times and the most challenging of circumstances. Pursuant of all aspects of health, she believes in both a healthy mind as well as a healthy body. Having proven her own success, Collette generously shares the essentials to help others find their happiness. A gifted speaker, Collette has nationally and internationally been the keynote at conferences, workshops, seminars, schools, and youth trainings. Her interactive, energetic presentations have engaged many to have the mindset that they too can be victorious in managing the various aspects of their lives. Collette has learned that anything is accomplishable when you find the right balance. She wants you to also find your Total You.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2COW9Tv to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit http://www.totalyoufresh.com.
Contact Info:
Collette Chambers Ogrizovic
TotalYouFresh@gmail.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here